Lafayette, LA Based Tech Startup Adds Former Waitr President to Team as Executive Chairman

LAFAYETTE, La., Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Joe Stough, a 30-year enterprise software business entrepreneur and prior President and COO of Waitr, has joined the FlyGuys team as Executive Chairman. A Louisiana native and current Lake Charles resident, Stough will serve as strategic adviser and leadership coach for the local Lafayette-based startup. Since 2013, Stough served in multiple key roles for Waitr including initial seed investor, founding board member, and President and COO. Since then his focus has been on building the tech economy in Louisiana.

Before Waitr, Stough was the sole founder of Syntex Management Systems, Inc. (acquired by IHS, Inc.), which provided enterprise-level Operational Excellence software and analytics to the Energy and Chemicals industries and other heavy industry businesses. Prior to the acquisition by IHS, Stough was the original designer and visionary behind its flagship software and analytics platform, IMPACT, which he grew to a global footprint in over 100 countries and over 20 languages with corporate contracts and worldwide implementations for ExxonMobil, ConocoPhillips, Chevron, Shell, Total, LyondellBasell, and many other world leaders.

In 2018, Stough became President and COO of Waitr helping guide the team through its emergence as a public company. Stough provided oversight and vision for Waitr's scalable management structure and intentional culture development efforts using the leadership coaching program, Interpersonal Technology®, for which Stough has obtained exclusive rights and is using to enhance FlyGuys leadership team capabilities.

Stough not only brings his record of successfully stewarding technology businesses to FlyGuys but also shares his wealth of knowledge with other Louisiana-based companies. In addition to serving on the board of other tech startups, Something Borrowed Blooms (also Lafayette-based) and LandTrust.com, Stough currently serves as an Independent Director and Technology Committee member for both First Federal Bank of Louisiana and Ducks Unlimited, Inc North America. He advises the management team at First Federal Bank as they transform their services into digital platforms. At Ducks Unlimited, Stough advises the board on governance metrics as well as technology transformation.

