Lafayette Square Appoints Ommeed Sathe as Head of Strategy

NEW YORK, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lafayette Square, an impact-driven, minority-owned investment platform, announced today that Ommeed Sathe has been appointed Head of Strategy. In this new role, Mr. Sathe will lead various thematic impact-driven investment strategies within Lafayette Square.

Mr. Sathe was previously the head of the Impact Investment unit at Prudential, where he managed over $1 billion across a range of alternative asset classes and investment strategies. At Prudential, he made investments in transformative urban developments, affordable housing REITs, social impact bonds, and emerging managers.

"We are excited to have Ommeed join the Lafayette Square team to drive strategic initiatives for the firm," said Damien Dwin, Founder & CEO of Lafayette Square. "Ommeed's experience will be instrumental to our efforts to build localized and scaled investment solutions that serve the needs of communities and confront critical societal challenges."

Before joining Prudential, Mr. Sathe was head of real estate development for the New Orleans Redevelopment Authority (NORA) in the immediate aftermath of Hurricane Katrina. The agency spearheaded the revitalization of historic commercial corridors, acquired and redeveloped over 5,000 blighted properties, and managed an array of public and private and philanthropic resources. He began his career as a real estate and land use attorney with Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson.

"I'm honored to lead Lafayette Square's strategic efforts to build a premier impact-investing company," said Mr. Sathe. I've seen first-hand the need for thoughtful solutions at scale and that true impact requires a model that can span multiple asset classes and integrate thoughtful services with place-based capital."

Mr. Sathe earned a Master's degree in city planning from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, a Juris Doctor degree from Harvard Law School, and a Bachelor of Arts degree in neuroscience and urban planning from Columbia University. He currently serves on the Board of Directors for B-Lab and the Community Development Trust.

About Lafayette Square

Lafayette Square Holding Company, LLC ("Lafayette Square") is an impact-driven, minority-owned investment platform. Founded by Damien Dwin in 2020, the firm confronts critical societal challenges with capital and services in three core areas: housing, jobs, and financial inclusion. For more information about Lafayette Square, please visit lafayettesquare.com

Media Contact:

Shree Dhond/Zach Kouwe

Dukas Linden Public Relations

646-722-6531

[email protected]

SOURCE Lafayette Square Holding Company

Related Links

http://www.lafayettesquare.com

