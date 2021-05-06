Lafayette Square Continues Build-Out of Distribution Team with Appointment of Fernando Lamas as Managing Director

Fernando Lamas joins Lafayette Square as a Managing Director on the firm's Distribution team. Tweet this

"We're pleased to welcome Fernando to our growing firm and look forward to his contributions as we continue to meet the needs of investors with our impact-driven strategies," said Damien Dwin, Founder & CEO of Lafayette Square. "His extensive experience in business development and distribution makes him a great addition to the Lafayette team."

Earlier in his career, Mr. Lamas was a Senior Managing Director and Partner at BSE Management where he was in charge of business development and marketing. He has also previously worked as Executive Director in the Prime Services Division at UBS Investment Bank and as a Vice President at Credit Suisse First Boston. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from Tulane University and an MBA from Columbia University.

"I am very proud to be joining the Lafayette Square team," said Mr. Lamas. "The firm's model presents an endless array of opportunities to help our current and prospective investors have an impact within the communities around us. I'm looking forward to serve as the bridge between the projects we're actively undertaking and investors' growing desire to generate returns as well as impact."

About Lafayette Square

Lafayette Square is an impact investment platform working locally to create an inclusive American economy. Through capital and services, we confront critical societal challenges in three core areas: housing, jobs, and financial inclusion. For more information about Lafayette Square, please visit lafayettesquare.com.

