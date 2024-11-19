Lafayette Square Financing Supports NewSpring Holdings Acquisition of Xpect Solutions

MIAMI and FAIRFAX, Va., Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lafayette Square announced today that it has provided a debt facility to support the NewSpring Holdings, LLC ("NewSpring") acquisition of Xpect Solutions, LLC ("Xpect") a systems integrator that specializes in IT and physical security solutions.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Fairfax, VA, Xpect's services include network infrastructure, video surveillance, mobility solutions, and access control systems, with a focus on designing and implementing secure, scalable environments for federal agencies and businesses. Xpect has secured contracts with government agencies including the FBI, DOJ and NIH to deliver innovative solutions for critical IT infrastructure. NewSpring is acquiring Xpect as a platform to create a solutions-focused law enforcement business delivering actionable results through experienced leaders, technical prowess, and a deep understanding of the customer mission.

"At Lafayette Square, we are committed to investing in small businesses that not only demonstrate strong growth potential, but also contribute meaningfully to the communities in which they exist," said Tom Mullin, Director, Lafayette Square. "We look forward to partnering with NewSpring to strengthen Xpect's position as a leader in secure, scalable solutions for federal agencies and businesses, while also creating opportunities for the workforce that drives its success."

"We are excited to join forces with NewSpring and Lafayette Square as we enter this next phase of growth," said Yusuf Abdul-Salaam, CEO of Xpect Solutions. "Lafayette Square's commitment to investing in growing businesses and valuing human capital aligns perfectly with our vision for the future. With their support, we are well-positioned to continue scaling and strengthening our services in critical IT and security environments."

"Xpect's proven track record in delivering critical IT and physical security solutions to government agencies makes it an ideal platform for our federal-focused strategy," said Lee Garber, General Partner, NewSpring. "This acquisition represents a key step in our plan to build a comprehensive solutions-focused business serving the government services sector."

In addition to financing, Lafayette Square offers its portfolio companies access to Worker Solutions™, a custom-built platform that seeks to measurably improve employee retention, well-being, and productivity by connecting management teams to a curated list of third-party service providers that offer nontraditional benefits for their employees. By delivering these solutions, Lafayette Square aims to reduce operational risk for its portfolio companies, help them attract and retain talent, and improve job quality.

About Xpect Solutions

Xpect Solutions is a leading provider of Enterprise IT services, focused on supporting federal government agencies. The company offers a broad range of solutions, including cybersecurity, cloud services, network infrastructure, and data center management. They emphasize secure and reliable technology tailored to meet the complex requirements of federal entities, ensuring mission-critical operations run smoothly. Xpect Solutions is known for its strong expertise in network engineering, helping agencies protect sensitive data and comply with federal standards. They offer end-to-end services from risk assessment and security architecture to continuous monitoring and incident response.

About NewSpring

NewSpring is a lower-middle market focused private equity firm that partners with the innovators, makers, and operators of high-performing companies in dynamic industries to catalyze new growth and seize compelling opportunities. The Firm manages approximately $3.5 billion across five distinct strategies covering the spectrum from growth equity and control buyouts to mezzanine debt. Having completed over 250 investments, NewSpring brings a wealth of knowledge, experience, and resources to take growing companies to the next level and beyond. Partnering with management teams to help develop their businesses into market leaders, NewSpring identifies opportunities and builds relationships using its network of industry leaders and influencers across a wide array of operational areas and industries. To learn more, visit www.newspringcapital.com

About Lafayette Square

Lafayette Square invests in middle market companies while positively supporting people and communities. We believe the demand for capital in businesses headquartered outside of high-income places is an overlooked opportunity. We seek investment opportunities that stimulate economic growth across the United States through the creation and preservation of working-class jobs. For more information, please visit www.lafayettesquare.com.

