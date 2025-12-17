Lafayette Square Provides Senior Secured Financing to Support the Growth of Prime IV Hydration & Wellness

MIAMI, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lafayette Square announced today that it has provided a senior secured loan through its SSBIC investment vehicle to support the continued expansion of Prime IV Hydration and Wellness, Inc. ("Prime IV"), a Colorado Springs-based franchisor of IV therapy and related wellness services.

Founded in 2017 by Amy Neary, Prime IV has grown into a national leader in IV hydration therapy, with 189 active locations across 40 states. The company offers customizable and safety-compliant IV drips designed to support recovery, stress reduction, anti-aging and general wellness, delivered in a spa-like environment called the "Prime 1-Hour Vacation." Prime IV also offers additional services including bioidentical hormone replacement therapy (BHRT), peptides and NAD+. Prime IV was ranked #1 brand in the IV Therapy Category and recognized as a "Best of the Best" Franchise by the Entrepreneur Magazine Franchise 500 ranking in 2024 and 2025.

"Prime IV is the type of business our non-sponsored investment approach is designed to support. This is a direct loan to a company headquartered outside a major financial center, where businesses typically struggle with access to flexible, long-term capital. For our investors, these characteristics are advantages: they allow us to originate loans to established, overlooked operators with resilient fundamentals," said Aquil Stinson, Director at Lafayette Square. "Amy has built a high-performing franchise system that is expanding nationally, and we are eager to be a capital partner who contributes to its growth and success."

Beyond capital, Lafayette Square provides support and incentives to portfolio companies through its affiliated managerial assistance program, Worker Solutions®, a tailored benefits offering seeking to reduce turnover and operational risk while improving job quality, retention, and productivity.

"This investment represents more than growth capital for Prime IV; it reflects confidence in a woman-owned business that has scaled from outside traditional financial hubs," said Ms. Neary. "It can be hard for some independent companies to find financing partners who understand our model. Lafayette Square recognizes the strength of our franchise model and the demand for accessible wellness solutions nationwide. We're excited to work together to bring Prime IV to even more communities."

Boxwood Partners served as the exclusive sell-side financial advisor to Prime IV.

About Lafayette Square

Lafayette Square is a private credit firm lending capital to growing middle market companies in working-class places. The firm is driven by four key differentiators: a focus on non-sponsored deals, managerial assistance through its affiliated Worker Solutions® platform, a technology-first data-driven investment strategy through Potomac X Lafayette Square™, and institutional partnerships. Lafayette Square's thesis holds that working-class people and places are ignored by private credit creating an attractive investment opportunity subject to conservative underwriting, managerial assistance, and technology. Lafayette Square aims to support 100,000 working-class jobs, invest 50% of capital in working-class places, and curate benefits for 50% of its portfolio by 2030. For more information, please visit www.lafayettesquare.com .

About Prime IV Hydration & Wellness

Founded in 2017 by industry visionary Amy Neary, Prime IV Hydration & Wellness is a premier, award-winning franchise that has garnered national recognition for its excellence in the health & wellness industry. Prime IV was ranked #1 in the IV Therapy Category and recognized as a Best of the Best Franchises by the Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 ranking in 2024 and 2025. Additionally, Prime IV earned a spot on the prestigious Inc. 5000 list, ranking #875 among the fastest-growing private companies in America in 2024. Prime IV offers a wide array of premium wellness services, including intravenous (IV) therapy treatments, micronutrient injections, NAD+ treatments, and rapid weight loss solutions. Known for its commitment to personalized wellness, Prime IV specializes in crafting customized wellness plans that align with each client's unique health goals, making it a trusted national leader in boosting immunity, enhancing cellular healing, promoting anti-aging, and improving overall health and vitality. With over 155 locations nationwide, Prime IV provides a serene and comfortable setting for clients to experience the latest advancements in wellness therapy, ensuring a transformative and effective wellness journey for all.

