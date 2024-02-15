LAFC Announces BMO as Official Jersey Sponsor

LAFC Unveils New 2024 Primary Jersey

LOS ANGELES, TORONTO, and CHICAGO, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC) and BMO today announced an expansion of their multi-year partnership, unveiling BMO as the Club's "Official Jersey Sponsor" on the 2024 primary and secondary jersey.

BMO will continue to support fans of LAFC and the community as the Official Bank of LAFC, and BMO Stadium will continue to be the home of LAFC in the heart of Los Angeles.

Members of LAFC and BMO pose with new LAFC jersey. (CNW Group/BMO Financial Group - Communications)

VIEW THE NEW JERSEY HERE: LAFC KIT LAUNCH PHOTOS (Credit: LAFC)

Authentic and replica 2024 primary jerseys will be available to purchase online at adidas.com and mlsstore.com beginning Saturday, February 17, at 10 a.m. PT.

Fans are invited to join LAFC in Pepsi Plaza at BMO Stadium on February 17 from 5-8 p.m. PT for the official 2024 jersey launch event. This is the first in-person opportunity for fans to view, purchase, customize and take home the brand-new jersey.

CLICK HERE FOR VIDEO OF WILL FERRELL INTRODUCING BMO AS LAFC'S NEW OFFICIAL JERSEY SPONSOR: LAFC KIT LAUNCH VIDEO

"As The Bank of Soccer, BMO is excited to expand this wonderful partnership with LAFC, which further strengthens our commitment to growing the game of soccer across North America," said Catherine Roche, Chief Marketing Officer, BMO. "This not only reflects our passion for soccer but also underscores our support of the Los Angeles community. Together, we're crafting a blueprint for community empowerment, leveraging the power of sport to make progress for a thriving economy, sustainable future, and inclusive society. We look forward to supporting LAFC and its fans this season and beyond."

BMO's support will help LAFC continue to deliver a world-class experience and engage with new fans and audiences, reaching beyond both borders and boundaries.

"From the beginning, this has always been an incredible partnership that has united two organizations with a shared vision and commitment to what it means to be a force for good in our community," LAFC Co-President & CBO Larry Freedman said. "We are so excited to expand and strengthen this special relationship as we work together to grow the game in Los Angeles and beyond."

The new LAFC 2024 primary jersey represents strength, craftsmanship, and attention to detail.

With details that celebrate the Club and community, the 2024 primary jersey features a minimalist look punctuated on the front by gold and carbon pinstripes on LAFC's primary black home color as the base of the jersey. The Club's badge with its 2022 championship star remains on the left chest panel, with new jersey sponsor BMO centered on the torso in matching gold lettering. In keeping consistent with the tradition of the jerseys that came before it, the neck tape inside reads: Shoulder to Shoulder, a rally cry to unite supporters and a reference to building the Club together through community and city partners.

As part of the 2024 jersey launch, all fans in attendance on Saturday, February 17, in Pepsi Plaza at BMO Stadium will enjoy music, food and drink options and have the chance to meet several LAFC star players.

BMO has over a decade of experience partnering with other MLS teams including Toronto FC, CF Montréal, and Vancouver Whitecaps FC. BMO has also invested over C$25 million to engage, develop and cultivate youth soccer at every level of competition across Canada since 2005, supporting over 1 million youth athletes in the sport. BMO was also an Official Supporter of FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 in North America, and the Official Bank for the 2023 Concacaf Nations League Finals and Gold Cup.

BMO has committed over $16 billion dollars to California as a part of its Community Benefits Plan to address key barriers to economic inclusion. Recently, BMO has helped make an impact throughout Southern California with a $3 million donation to Thrive Scholars to launch the BMO Thrive Academy – Los Angeles and a $1 million donation to help Homeboy Industries to expand its Los Angeles Workforce Development and Training Center.

LAFC is also set to release a brand-new Club anthem, Por La Cultura, produced by Grammy-nominated L.A. native DJ Flict and performed by local L.A. music artist Bobby Castro, on Friday, Feb. 16.

Por La Cultura is the fourth LAFC Club anthem released to date, celebrating the community of Los Angeles and the vibrant, hard-working people of the world's city. The song is heavily infused with a corrido style melody sung by Bobby Castro and the hip-hop beats produced by DJ Flict that resonate in today's LA music scene. Por La Cultura is a chant for the fans and the community of LAFC, honoring those who do what they do for the culture.

About BMO

BMO Financial Group is the eighth largest bank in North America by assets, with total assets of $1.3 trillion as of October 31, 2023. Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a diverse team of highly engaged employees providing a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management, global markets and investment banking products and services to 13 million customers across Canada, the United States, and in select markets globally. Driven by a single purpose, to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life, BMO is committed to driving positive change in the world, and making progress for a thriving economy, sustainable future, and inclusive society.

About Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC)

The 2022 MLS Cup Champion Los Angeles Football Club has represented the greater Los Angeles area in Major League Soccer since 2018. The two-time Supporters Shield Champions, LAFC is dedicated to building a world-class soccer club that represents the diversity of Los Angeles and is committed to delivering an unrivaled experience for fans. LAFC's ownership group is comprised of local leaders and innovators of industry with intellectual capital, financial prowess, operations expertise and success in the fields of entertainment, sports, technology and media. LAFC is invested in the world's game and Los Angeles, constructing and developing the 22,000 seat BMO Stadium and a top-flight training center on the campus of Cal State Los Angeles.

SOURCE BMO Financial Group - Communications