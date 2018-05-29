Laff Drops Roseanne Statement

ATLANTA, May 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- While we believe viewers have always distinguished the personal behavior of the actress Roseanne Barr from the television character Roseanne Conner, we are disgusted by Barr's comments this week. Therefore, we are removing the original Roseanne series from the Laff schedule for the time being, effective immediately.

