VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lafleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR) (OTCQB: LFLRF) (FSE: 3WK0) is moving closer to near-term gold production with the launch of a confirmation drilling program at its Swanson Gold Deposit in Val-d'Or, Québec.

The program will support a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) for the restart of gold production at the company's Beacon Gold Mill, positioning LaFleur as one of the few juniors in Québec advancing both a producing mill and active deposit simultaneously.

LaFleur Minerals Advances Swanson Confirmation Drilling to Support Beacon Mill Restart and PEA (PRNewsfoto/Lafleur Minerals Inc.)

The 10-hole twinned-drilling campaign is designed to validate historical results, improve confidence in the geological model, and supply fresh core for ore-sorting and metallurgical test work. The new data will feed directly into an updated Mineral Resource Estimate and the PEA now being completed by Environmental Resources Management (ERM), a global leader in mining sustainability and technical consulting.

Targeting Validation and Growth at Swanson

LaFleur Minerals' confirmation drilling program is designed to validate the continuity of high-grade shear zones, connect previously under-sampled areas, and strengthen the company's confidence in Swanson's grade and tonnage estimates. Historical drilling at the Swanson Gold Deposit totals more than 36,000 metres across 242 holes, with standout intervals including 69.3 metres at 3.03 g/t Au (SW-03-07) and 51.0 metres at 3.46 g/t Au (BAR31-84).

These zones fall within open-pit limits defined by previous operators including Lac Minerals, Phoenix Matachewan Mines, and Agnico-Eagle Mines, providing a strong foundation for verification and expansion.

"Advancing the Beacon Gold Mill to restart gold production with gold prices at record levels above $4,000 per ounce offers amazing economic potential," said LaFleur Minerals CEO Paul Teniere. "We are well underway to completing a comprehensive PEA for the restart of the Beacon Gold Mill and at the suggestion of ERM, we are nearing completion of twinning historical holes that form the basis of the mineral resource at our Swanson Gold Deposit, with the intention to supply mineralized material from Swanson to the Beacon Gold Mill. We aim to have the PEA completed as soon as assay results on the twinned holes are received in the coming weeks."

Beacon Gold Mill Restart

LaFleur Minerals' Beacon Gold Mill is advancing through the final stages of recommissioning as the company prepares for near-term gold production in Val-d'Or. The 750-tonne-per-day, fully permitted mill, equipped with crushing, grinding, flotation, leaching, and Merrill-Crowe circuits, underwent a major $20 million modernization in 2022 and is now being optimized for restart.

Current work includes mechanical and electrical upgrades, installation of a new gravity concentrator circuit, and recruitment for key operational staff including mill management, maintenance, and plant operators. Approximately 10,000 to 20,000 tonnes of mineralized stockpiles are on-site and will be used for initial trial runs once the mill is back online.

Located a short distance from the Swanson Gold Deposit, Beacon gives Lafleur Minerals Inc. ( CSE:LFLR ) ( OTCQB:LFLRF ) (FSE: 3WK0) a fully integrated processing advantage within the Abitibi Greenstone Belt, one of the world's most prolific and infrastructure-rich gold districts. The combination of an owned mill and near-surface feed source positions LaFleur to transition rapidly from development to production.

Strategic Position in Val-d'Or

The Val-d'Or district continues to attract global producers through mergers and acquisitions targeting long-life, low-risk assets. With both Swanson and Beacon situated along the same mineralized corridor, Lafleur Minerals Inc. ( CSE:LFLR ) ( OTCQB:LFLRF ) (FSE: 3WK0) is positioned to benefit from regional consolidation and rising valuations across the camp.

Record gold prices further enhance the economics of LaFleur's restart plan, offering strong margins, accelerated payback potential, and immediate exposure to cash flow from a permitted, near-production asset.

Qualified Person Statement

All scientific and technical information in this news release has been prepared and approved by Louis Martin, P.Geo. (OGQ), Exploration Manager and Technical Advisor of the Company and considered a Qualified Person for the purposes of NI 43-101. The Company strictly adheres to CIM Best Practices Guidelines in conducting, documenting, and reporting its exploration and drilling activities on its exploration projects.

About LaFleur Minerals Inc.

Lafleur Minerals Inc. ( CSE:LFLR ) ( OTCQB:LFLRF ) (FSE: 3WK0) is focused on the restart of gold production at its 100% owned Beacon Gold Mill and development of district-scale gold projects in the Abitibi Gold Belt near Val- d'Or, Québec. Our mission is to advance mining projects with a laser focus on our resource-stage Swanson Gold Project and the Beacon Gold Mill, which have significant potential to deliver long-term value. The Swanson Gold Project spans approximately 18,304 hectares (183 km²) in size and comprises several prospects rich in gold and critical metals previously explored by Monarch Mining, Abcourt Mines, and Globex Mining. LaFleur has recently consolidated a large land package along a major structural break that hosts the Swanson, Bartec, and Jolin gold deposits, as well as several other showings, which comprise the Swanson Gold Project. The Swanson Gold Project is easily accessible by road, providing direct access to several nearby gold mills and further enhancing its development potential. Lafleur Minerals' fully-refurbished and permitted Beacon Gold Mill, which was upgraded at $20M expense in 2022) is capable of processing over 750 tonnes per day and is being considered for processing mineralized material at Swanson and for custom milling operations for other nearby gold projects.

