LaFramboise Retires from Isabella Bank Corporation Board

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich., Sept. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jae A Evans, President and Chief Executive Officer of Isabella Bank Corporation (ISBA), announced today that Mr. Joseph LaFramboise has retired from the Board of Directors after 12 years of loyal service.

Mr. LaFramboise has served as a dedicated board member and ambassador of Isabella Bank since 2007, and member of the corporate board since 2010. He also served as a member of the compensation and human resource committee, the audit committee, and the director loan committee. Prior to serving on the Isabella Bank and corporate board of directors, Mr. LaFramboise served on the Mecosta regional advisory board for Isabella Bank. He maintained his role on the regional advisory board throughout his 12 years of service.

"Joe has served with an unwavering dedication to our shareholders, board, and employees that will be missed. His commitment to excellence will leave a positive impact throughout our organization for many years. We are thankful for his years of service and wish him well in his future endeavors," said Jae Evans.

Mr. LaFramboise is a retired sales and marketing executive of Ford Motor Company. He continues to serve Eagle Village in Evart, Michigan on their finance and facilities committee.

Isabella Bank Corporation (OTCQX: ISBA) is the parent holding company of Isabella Bank, a state chartered bank headquartered in Mt. Pleasant, Michigan. Isabella Bank was established in 1903 and has been committed to serving the local banking needs of its customers and communities for 116 years. The Bank offers personal and commercial lending and deposit products, as well as investment, trust and estate planning services. The Bank has 30 banking locations throughout seven Mid-Michigan counties: Clare, Gratiot, Isabella, Mecosta, Midland, Montcalm, and Saginaw. The Corporation has been recognized on the Detroit Free Press list of "Top Workplaces" for five years.

For more information about Isabella Bank Corporation, visit the Investors link at www.isabellabank.com. Isabella Bank Corporation common stock is quoted on the OTCQX tier of the OTC Markets Group, Inc.'s electronic quotation system (www.otcmarkets.com) under the symbol "ISBA." The Corporation's market maker is Boenning & Scattergood, Inc. (www.boenninginc.com) and its investor relations firm is Renmark Financial Communications, Inc. (www.renmarkfinancial.com).

SOURCE Isabella Bank Corporation

Related Links

http://www.isabellabank.com

