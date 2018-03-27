LAGCOE Names Galtway Marketing Strategic and Creative Agency of Record

"The Galtway Marketing team is truly invested in the industry, to connecting people, and in applying their craft to produce positive outcomes for the good of our great industry, which made them the right partner for us and our vision for LAGCOE 2019. Their experience, industry knowledge, and passion for innovation is apparent, and we are excited for the future," said Angela Cring, Executive Director of LAGCOE.

LAGCOE and Galtway Marketing will work on an aggressive strategic growth plan to bring in new innovative technology for advances within the industry, executive leaders for industry insights and forecasts, and exhibitors and attendees for networking opportunities.

"As attendees and exhibitors at previous LAGCOE events, we have always been impressed with the quality of the show and professionalism of the team behind it. We are passionate for the work that is ahead of us and are excited to be a part of the reemergence, because we believe we have the team and the position to amplify LAGCOE to an even broader audience," said Josh Lowrey, President of Galtway Marketing.

Founded in 1955, with the first trade show held in the office building parking lot of the Lafayette Oil Center, LAGCOE hosts thousands of exhibitors, sponsors, and attendees from all over the U.S. and from more than 40 countries. Rooted in the energy sector, LAGCOE works to promote commerce, foster education for continual next generation investment, and connect people within the industry.

Galtway Marketing is a Houston-based marketing, digital, strategic, and branding firm leading the Industrial, Energy and Oil & Gas markets. Founded in 2012, by Josh Lowrey and Trey Smith, Galtway Marketing focuses on brand development and strategic messaging positioning with leading technology for the next generation of industry marketing.

About LAGCOE

LAGCOE is a nonprofit energy industry organization focused on educational programs and a technical exposition & conference. LAGCOE's mission is to cultivate economic growth of the energy industry by facilitating domestic & global business development and fostering the energy workforce pipeline. LAGCOE's vision is to be a robust, sustainable community of energy companies and volunteers that promotes energy education and awareness; connects businesses with opportunities and showcases the Gulf Coast's technical innovations to the world. LAGCOE 2019 will be held October 22-24, 2019, at the Cajundome & Convention Center in Lafayette, La., USA. Learn more at LAGCOE.com.

