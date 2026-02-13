L'AGENCE PRESENTS ITS FALL 2026 COLLECTION & PARTNERS WITH GOOGLE ON EXPERIENTIAL AI VIRTUAL TRY-ON ACTIVATION

Celebrities, including Mary J. Blige, Martha Stewart, Claire Holt, Lizzie Greene, Rachel Zoe, Rosanna Arquette, Sailor Brinkley and others, celebrated the collection's debut

NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- L'AGENCE unveils its Fall 2026 collection, Seduction - where romance is reimagined through a modern lens.

More than a theme, Seduction is an experience. The collection unfolds like a midnight garden: lace and bustiers contrast against sculpted tailoring; velvets soften the precision of sharp shoulders; sleek leathers and utilitarian detailing abound. Anchored in midnight, charcoal, driftwood, black, and chocolate, the palette evolves into saturated olive and merlot to heighten the drama.

Mary J. Blige, Tara Rudes Dann, Martha Stewart (Photo Credit: BFA/Madison McGaw)

"Seduction isn't something you put on, it's something you own," says Fashion Director, Tara Rudes Dann.

Tapestry prints inspired by Golden Age Dutch paintings transform wearable silhouettes into moving works of art. Sculpted bodices and corsetry nod to tradition, while strong suiting asserts modern femininity. The result is a collection that balances strength and sensuality. Jeans remain central to the L'AGENCE identity. Fall 2026 introduces 80s-inspired wide legs alongside L'AGENCE's signature fits, elevating jeans as a category.

This season, L'AGENCE extends its impact at New York Fashion Week through a strategic partnership with Google, underscoring the brand's continued investment in innovation at the intersection of fashion, technology, and commerce. For its presentation, L'AGENCE created a "dream closet," outfitted with the brand's most coveted silhouettes and accessories. Editors, content creators, and tastemakers stepped inside the world of L'AGENCE and used Google's AI-powered virtual try-on technology to upload a photo of themselves and virtually experience what 10 looks from L'AGENCE's Fall '26 Presentation in real time, available to pre-order on their website.

Google's generative AI try-on tool uses a custom image generation model for fashion to show you how clothing would look on you, using AI to take the guesswork out of shopping. Shopping on Google is powered by Google's Shopping Graph, which includes more than 50 billion product listings, with 2 billion refreshed hourly.

Jonny Saven, CEO of L'AGENCE, comments:

"Today, fashion is about how a woman experiences a brand, not just the product itself. Our partnership with Google is another step in bringing L'AGENCE closer to her; wherever she discovers us. By incorporating AI-powered virtual try on with our Fall 2026 launch, we're turning inspiration into something immediate, personal, and interactive. It allows her to see herself in the collection, connect with the product in a more meaningful way, and move effortlessly from discovery to purchase. Ultimately, it's about creating a more intuitive, elevated experience that strengthens her relationship with the brand."

Jeff Rudes, Chairman, Founder & Creative Director L'AGENCE, adds: This is where beauty and technology collide - it's the future - bold, emotional and designed to give women a new way to experience fashion."

About L'AGENCE

L'AGENCE—French for "the agency" —draws inspiration from Hollywood glamour with a French attitude. Founded in 2008 by Creative Director and pioneer in premium jeans, Jeff Rudes, the brand dresses the international woman who is always on the move, offering head-to-toe looks for day to night. Fashion Director Tara Rudes Dann (Jeff's niece) joined the team in 2014, helping scale the brand across categories and establishing it as an all-encompassing lifestyle. True to its global POV, L'AGENCE has over 600 points of distribution across the world.

About Google

Google supports an open and free global commerce ecosystem. Our tools, designed for both shoppers and merchants, are powered by Google's Shopping Graph, which has more than 50 billion product listings (2 billion of which are updated every hour), including a constantly updating set of products, sellers, brands, reviews, and inventory. This technology provides shoppers with fresh, reliable results while helping merchants grow their business. Learn more here .

