LAGENIO Enters the U.S. Market with K9 and Advances a New Era of AI Powered Kids Smart Watch

NEW YORK, April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LAGENIO today announced its U.S. debut with the launch of its K9 for kids 5-12 years old, which is the world's first AI-powered 4G kids smartwatch. introducing breakthrough innovations in AI-assisted learning, multi-mode family communication and advanced GPS location tracking designed to elevate family safety, deepen meaningful connection, and empower independence in everyday life.

Speed Speed

Powered by LAGENIO's advanced smart sensing architecture, which integrates a dedicated multi source positioning chip with assisted GPS and hybrid signal optimization, the LAGENIO K9 kids smartwatch delivers faster location lock with millisecond level tracking responsiveness.

Complementing its precision tracking, the K9 also introduces the world's first 1.78 inch AMOLED display designed specifically with eye protection for children, offering a vivid yet comfortable viewing experience for everyday use. Despite its advanced capabilities, the device features an ultra slim profile, with the thinnest point measuring just 13mm, ensuring a lightweight and comfortable fit tailored for young users.

"Our internal research shows that over 70% of parents identified safety and real-time communication as the most important factors when choosing a kids smartwatch," said Kitty Leung, Founder of LAGENIO. "We saw a clear gap in the market for a solution that combines these essentials with intelligent capabilities, which led to the development of LAGENIO K9."

These features are complemented by parent management LAGENIO App that provide clear visibility into communication activity and device usage, creating a connected ecosystem that enhances both family safety and meaningful interaction.

LAGENIO K9 expands the role of a kids smartwatch beyond basic connectivity, embedding AI-driven communication tools aimed at improving how families interact while supporting early learning behaviors. The device, powered by LAGENIO's in-house AI engine, enables features such as voice to text messaging, automated smart replies and a suite of interactive functions including AI storytelling, AI drawing, asking different questions and a writing assistant aimed at encouraging curiosity, supporting creative expression and reinforcing everyday learning.

For example, a child asking about current conditions before leaving home can receive an indication of expected rain, supporting simple, independent decisions such as whether to carry an umbrella. AI Drawing converts spoken or typed descriptions into generated images, while AI Storytelling produces short narratives based on user prompts. A Learning Assistant function is designed to support school based subjects by offering guided explanations, and a Writing Assistant helps structure sentences and basic composition.

These features reflect a broader effort to integrate generative AI into child focused devices, positioning the smartwatch as both a communication tool and a supplementary learning platform.

"While the market is filled with kids devices, very few combine advanced technology with meaningful everyday value," said Kitty Leung. "We believe parents need a smarter, more reliable tool that not only keeps children safe but also supports how they learn and communicate."

Tailored for the demands of American families, LAGENIO K9 kids smartwatch offer a range of essential and family-focused features, including:

Life Time Free parental management app for easy monitoring

Advanced safety features including SOS and location tracking

Five way GPS positioning for improved accuracy

Privacy first data security system

Three communication modes, including 4G call, video call and NIO call.

AI powered suite that turns everyday moments into learning, creativity and growth

LAGENIO's K9 builds on the company's expanding footprint in Europe, where its kids' smartwatches are now available in 45 countries and have gained traction among families seeking a combination of communication tools and child focused safety features. The latest models extend that positioning as LAGENIO moves into the U.S. market with smartphone alternatives aimed at supporting safer, more connected family communication. All user data saved in US local server without transmission to any other countries to ensure safety and privacy.

LAGENIO's K9 and K3 kids smartwatches are now available for purchase on website watch.lagenio.com and Amazon. The K9 is priced at an MSRP of 159$ plus prepaid plans $15.99/month LAGENIO Mobile service with unlimited talk, text, and 2GB data.

About LAGENIO

LAGENIO is a company focused on family safety technology, dedicated to inspiring real world childhoods through thoughtful innovation that brings families closer together. Its line of kids' smartwatches gently redefines how families stay connected, giving children the freedom to explore with confidence, while offering parents a quiet sense of reassurance through real time awareness and care.

www.lagenio.com

SOURCE LAGENIO