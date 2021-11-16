Lagniappe Capital Partners Adds a Crucial Piece to Its Team

We are thrilled to welcome Andrew to our partnership. Tweet this

Andrew holds a Bachelor of Science in both Finance and Accounting from the University Kansas. His previous work experience includes Vice President of Investments at EPR Properties where he led the investments team on over $1.5b in real estate investments.

About Lagniappe Capital Partners

Lagniappe Capital Partners seeks the best seed and venture opportunities with entrepreneurs, helping build scalable, successful growth as they work to fill the void in the entertainment marketplace.

We are not just another investment firm; we offer entrepreneurs strategic alignment by providing "a little something extra" with our network and expertise in retail entertainment operations and development.

Our investment philosophy is best represented by the people and brands we invest in; unique, smart, fun, and focused on growth. We look for companies where we can provide strategic consulting to facilitate growth. For more information about LCP go to www.lagniappecp.com .

