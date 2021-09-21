Lagoon Changes the Way Consumers Sleep by Matching You to 'Your' Pillow

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Lagoon has officially launched this week, and begins its mission to deliver better sleep to every type of sleeper by matching consumers with their perfect pillow.

With its direct-to-consumer model, the brand leverages its innovative approach to deliver their premium pillows to consumers across the US. The process begins with an engaging "sleep quiz" that provides three recommended pillows, and then invites consumers to either try the pillows or buy them. For those individuals interested in the at home "sleep-on," they can try up to three pillows in the comfort of their own bed during the 30-day risk-free trial. This means free shipping and free returns on all orders, so consumers can rest easy while they test the different pillows, on their journey to find the one that's just right.

Lagoon's luxury pillow line offers something for everyone – from side sleepers to stomach sleepers and everything in between. With materials ranging from multiple memory foams, a variety of down alternative fibers, Australian wool, and super soft bamboo poly blended covers, the finished products are guaranteed to please every type of sleeper. Each pillow is named after an animal "at the Lagoon" – so in addition to sleeping soundly, consumers will find themselves a new best friend in their Lagoon purchase.

"Lagoon set out to shine a light on the fact that most consumers were not recognizing the importance of selecting the right bed pillow," said Elizabeth Russo, Customer Service Leader at Lagoon. "By creating an engaging process, and a fun brand for bed pillows, we're looking to show people that a bit of time and attention with your pillow purchase can dramatically change the way you sleep, and ultimately lead to better, healthier days."

For more information on Lagoon, visit their site https://www.lagoonsleep.com, or find them on Instagram @lagoonsleep. For media inquiries, please contact [email protected]

About Lagoon:

Lagoon is an online bed pillow brand focused on matching consumers with the perfect match in their premium pillow collection. All Lagoon pillows are made from premium ultra-comfortable materials, including a line of eco-friendly products. All orders are covered by Lagoon's 30 day risk-free trial, inclusive of free shipping and free returns.

