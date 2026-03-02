Lagoon Furniture Corp. to Showcase Rental-Ready Furniture and Total Event Solutions at The ARA Show 2026

ORLANDO, Fla., March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lagoon Furniture Corp. looks forward to connecting with rental professionals from across the industry at The ARA Show 2026, March 2–4 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida. Visitors are invited to stop by Booth #2430 to discover outdoor furniture solutions designed to support more comfortable events, efficient operations, and easier day-to-day setups.

As rental operators continue balancing tighter timelines, higher client expectations, and increasingly complex event environments, Lagoon Furniture remains focused on helping teams work smarter in the field.

Lagoon Furniture will showcase indoor and outdoor furniture collections created with rental operations in mind. Built to handle transportation, frequent setup and breakdown, and extended outdoor exposure, each piece features weather-resistant materials, UV protection, and durable construction that helps maintain both appearance and structural integrity season after season.

Understanding that inventory must deliver value quickly, Lagoon emphasizes furniture designed to generate returns early in its lifecycle. Many operators report that their investment begins paying for itself after only a few rental cycles, particularly in high-turnover event environments where reliability matters most.

Bar and dining seating selections, including the Sensilla Resin Bar Stool, Rue Rattan Bar Stool, and Milos Resin Bar and Counter Stools, are designed to simplify transport and storage — a practical advantage for crews managing fast event turnovers. Dining environments will also feature the Naples and Milos chair collections alongside stackable rattan seating such as the Koppla Dining Arm Chair and Rue Dining Chair, supporting high event turnover with consistent visual appeal.

Lounge settings built around the Laurel modular seating collection and Mallorca Coffee Table demonstrate adaptable layouts suited for both casual gatherings and elevated events. The Seattle 2-in-1 Dining Table allows operators to transition easily between dining and cocktail configurations, while the Angel Trumpet Stackable Chaise Lounge supports resort, poolside, and extended outdoor applications where comfort and durability are essential.

To further support rental professionals seeking comprehensive solutions, Lagoon Furniture will also introduce cooling equipment from sister brand and strategic partner Mytek. The addition of portable evaporative cooling solutions expands Lagoon's offering beyond furniture, helping transform the booth experience into a more complete, one-stop solution for event rental environments.

Featured cooling equipment includes the 3400 100L and 3399 60L Portable Evaporative Air Coolers, designed to deliver powerful, energy-efficient airflow for event tents, warehouses, job sites, and outdoor activations where traditional HVAC solutions may not be practical.

What Visitors Can Expect at Booth #2430

Throughout the exhibition, the Lagoon team will connect directly with rental operators, event professionals, and commercial buyers seeking dependable solutions for everyday operations. Visitors can explore product pairings designed for repeated use environments, discuss operational challenges, and experience live demonstrations highlighting practical comfort solutions built for fast setup and reliable performance.

By combining thoughtful furniture design with expanded comfort solutions, Lagoon Furniture aims to provide rental professionals with tools that perform just as reliably on the tenth setup as they do on the first.

