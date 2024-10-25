Lagoon Furniture Features at Autumn 2024 High Point Market

HIGH POINT, N.C., Oct. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lagoon Furniture will continue its Autumn 2024 tour from October 26-30 at the High Point Market in lovely High Point, North Carolina. Lagoon will bring its most positive energy to the resilient High Point community and contribute to making this event a genuine highlight of 2024. Lagoon's best wishes go out to everyone affected by Hurricane Helene- may the recovery be rapid and complete.

Venice Table + Milos Dining Chair + Milos Bar Stool Dining Set.This set brings together several of Lagoon Furniture's most iconic items. Monstera Chair As its name suggests, the Monstera is Lagoon's wildest outdoor chair. Designed and built for those with the boldness and personal flair to make really make their space their own.Angel's Trumpet Sun Lounger The very boldest of Lagoon's Chaise Lounge offerings, the Angel's Trumpet undulating lines please the eye as much as they do the body.

Lagoon Furniture returns to the High Point Market better keen to continue the positive momentum of a year of solid brand growth. Lagoon Furniture distinguishes itself within a competitive field by consistently delivering a constantly growing range of high quality, high value, durable products which combine a unique blend of eclectic design influences, ergonomically-based comfort, and innovative use of modern materials. Lagoon Furniture remains committed to maintaining its high standards and to implementing constant improvement for its valued and loyal global customer base.

Featured Products

The Venice Table + Milos Dining Chair + Milos Bar Stool Dining Set - This set brings together several of Lagoon Furniture's most iconic items.

Lagoon's Venice Dining Table is a sleek and exquisitely balanced piece designed to immediately up-level any setting. Conceived and constructed as one of Lagoon's sturdier furnishings, the Venice delivers timeless, elegant value in 4 tasteful, subtle colors meant to pair perfectly with a variety of Lagoon's seating offerings.

Lagoon's Milos Dining Chair was conceived with style, comfort, and durability top of mind, and features ergonomic design meant to keep diners comfortable throughout meals or events. The Milos is a simple, elegant, and ideal match with the Venice Dining table.

Lagoon's Milos Bar Stool is as just as stylish, comfortable, and durable as its Dining Chair cousin, and features an especially elegant and practical aluminum foot rest.

Each of the seating options is available in 6 colors which match ideally with the Venice Table palette. All you need to do is choose your ideal color combination!

After tremendous positive feedback during Lagoon Furniture's previous appearance at the High Point Market of April 2024, Lagoon will again be featuring 2 of its more adventurous designs, the Monstera Chair and the Angel's Trumpet Sun Lounger.

As its name suggests, the Monstera is Lagoon's wildest outdoor chair. Designed and built for those with the boldness and personal flair to make really make their space their own. Ultra-durable and low maintenance, the Monstera comes in 2 styles- with standard legs or rocker.

The very boldest of Lagoon's Chaise Lounge offerings, the Angel's Trumpet undulating lines please the eye as much as they do the body. Perfect for hours of comfy lounging, the Angel's Trumpet cleans and stacks easily and is built to withstand even direct tropical sun and rain.

Special Offers

A trip to Lagoon Furniture's vibrant booth will be certain to please. Qualified visitors will receive a free tape measure and pen. Any purchases paid in full at the October High Point Market event will receive a 3% discount.

Press Contact:

Fox Hu

Tel: 786-420-2934

E-mail: [email protected]

SOURCE Lagoon Furniture America Corp