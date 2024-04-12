Lagoon Furniture Returns to the High Point Market 2024

MIAMI, April 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lagoon Furniture is a high-growth yet well-established indoor/outdoor furniture brand committed to generating consistently industry-leading products for both commercial and domestic applications. Lagoon Furniture's steadily expanding array of high quality, high value, durable products embody a unique blend of eclectic design influences, ergonomically-based comfort, and innovative use of modern materials. Lagoon Furniture is currently focused on leveraging its strong Q1 2024 performance at top tier trade shows throughout the remainder of the calendar year.

Next up is the landmark High Point Market Show running from April 13-17 in High Point, North Carolina. A seasoned veteran of the High Point Market event, Lagoon Furniture is keen to return this year to expand its market reach, strengthen its brand image, and communicate directly with customers both new and returning. Lagoon especially welcomes all furniture industry related companies to visit in person. Lagoon's offerings this year are better than ever, featuring an expanded and improved booth, new products, and specials. And for select professional buyers, a beautiful and practical free gift awaits.

Venice Dining Table

Lagoon Furniture's new Venice Dining Table is a sleek and exquisitely balanced piece designed to immediately up-level any setting. Conceived and constructed as one of Lagoon's sturdier furnishings, the Venice delivers elegant value season after season in any climate. Available in 4 tasteful, subtle colors, and pairs perfectly with a wide range of Lagoon's dining chairs.

Bar and Counter Stools

Now established as an industry leader in this product category, Lagoon Furniture offers a peerless array of Bar and Counter seating for all environments and applications. Whether you're a restaurateur, designer, or supplier, you can rely on Lagoon Outdoor Bar Stools to deliver high-value, low cost, and low maintenance performance for years. You can choose from Lagoon Furniture Classics such as the Rue, Milos, and Sensilla Series, or check out other of Lagoon's ever-evolving and improving offerings for your bar and counter seating needs. Feel free to inquire and learn which options suit your applications best.

The Cancun Cooler Bar is purpose-built for the festivities of Summer 2024 and beyond. The Cancun is an adjustable height cocktail, coffee, or side table and large-capacity beverage cooler in one. Stash ice and beverages in Cancun's base, use its top as a table. The Cancun keeps guests happy and hydrated all day long. Durable and easy to clean, you can count on the Cancun event after event.

The Tahiti Chaise Lounge is one of Lagoon's most iconic and enduring designs. A vast improvement on the rattan it emulates, the Tahiti is a modern incorporation of Asian traditional aesthetic into a far more comfortable, attractive, and durable product. The Tahiti is highly weather resistant, including anti-UV design, and is ideal for both indoor and outdoor use. Easy to assemble, clean, and maintain.

Pair Lagoon's greatest poolside lounger with its iconic multi-purpose Cooler Bar for a unique and unbeatable combination!

Lagoon Furniture is back and better than ever for the High Point Market 2024. Don't miss your chance to experience what this market leader has on offer for the new season.

