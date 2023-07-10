Lagoon Furniture Shines Three Major Furniture Events in July

MIAMI, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lagoon Furniture, a well-established and rapidly growing outdoor furniture brand, is pleased to announce its continuing participation in three of the most highly anticipated exhibitions of Summer 2023. Known for its commitment to designing and constructing a wide array of stylish, top quality, and highly durable products and maintaining some of the highest eco-friendly standards in the industry, Lagoon will showcase its very latest outdoor furniture collection. This year's offerings will feature new designs as well as three of Lagoon's most popular mainstay models: the Sensilla Bar Stool, the Cancun Cooler Bar, and the Penguin Dining Chair.

One of Lagoon's tried and true workhorses, the Sensilla Bar Stool features a lean, simple, elegant design which generates a cool vibe wherever it's placed. Available in a vibrant range of 9 colors, the Sensilla enables designers to create the mood they wish, from mild to wild. Durable, stackable, and easy to clean, delivering solid value every time.

A Lagoon signature piece, the Cancun Cooler Bar burst onto the scene this year and there's no going back! Serving equally as a versatile furnishing and conversation piece, this truly unique item is an adjustable height cocktail, coffee, or side table and large capacity beverage cooler in one. Solid, stable, easy to drain and clean, and just plain cool!

Another of Lagoon's newer designs, the Penguin Dining Chair is a brilliant accent piece. Its gentle curves and pastel-themed colors convey a simple elegance. Ergonomically designed for comfort and constructed with solid stability in mind, the Penguin's edgy yet enduring style is suited ideally to lasting commercial use.

Given its well-established focus on comfort, functionality, modern design, and Eco-Friendly practices, Lagoon will attract industry professionals and outdoor enthusiasts alike at three especially high profile industry shows during the month of July: Casual Market Atlanta 、AmericasMart and LasVegasMarket

Lagoon is keen to rejoin the industry-renowned Casual Market Atlanta from this July 10-13. As a proud participant in this show for 9 years now, Lagoon will be bringing its very best to its many returning and new customers at Booth B1 7-600.

Simultaneous with the Casual Market is the massive AmericasMart show, another repeat event for Lagoon, where it's now a 5 year participant. For your convenience, find Lagoon at the same location Booth B1 7-600.

Last and certainly not least, Lagoon will be at the Las Vegas Market, also for the 9th year, from July 30-August 3, 2023. Come see all that's on offer at the last big event of the Summer 2023 Season at Booth B270-37A.

Now a firmly established industry veteran, Lagoon Furniture expects to remain an enduring, respected, and preferred furnishing option for designers, hotels, restaurants, commercial spaces, caterers, and homeowners alike. Featuring its unique combination of globally inspired, top-flight designs, innovative use of materials, practical versatility, great durability, and excellent price points, the Lagoon Brand continues to deliver lasting value to its customers around the world. Put simply, Lagoon Furniture and its products are built to last.

