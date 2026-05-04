Lagoon Furniture to Showcase Hospitality-Driven Designs at HD Expo + Conference 2026

LAS VEGAS, May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hospitality design today is defined not by a single space, but by how environments connect, transition, and perform throughout the guest experience. At HD Expo + Conference 2026 in Las Vegas, Lagoon Furniture presents a thoughtful approach to furnishing—bringing together dining, lounge, and multi-use settings across both indoor and outdoor environments.

Naples Series - A study in soft curves and fluid form, designed to transition seamlessly across evolving indoor and outdoor spaces. Florence Table - A refined, architectural form designed to bring quiet structure and versatility to evolving dining environments.

Grounded in the realities of commercial use, each design balances lasting performance and comfort with a refined, modern aesthetic that carries naturally from one space to another. This philosophy is evident in a growing portfolio that spans leading hospitality groups and travel experiences, including Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Fairfield by Marriott, Cambria Hotels, and SpringHill Suites, as well as cruise lines such as Royal Caribbean and Carnival—demonstrating its range across a wide spectrum of applications.

Lagoon Furniture also maintains active engagement with industry organizations, reinforcing its commitment to collaboration and long-term growth. The company is involved with groups including NEWH, the International Housewares Association, the American Rental Association of Florida, and the San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce, demonstrating a continued commitment to both industry dialogue and community connection.

At the show, Lagoon Furniture will debut several new designs, including the completed Naples Series and the Florence Table—marking an ongoing focus on adaptability, longevity, and refined design for high-use environments.

Inspired by the warmth and ease of southern Italy, the Naples Series introduces a softer, more relaxed approach to elevated seating. Soft curves and a continuous form give the design an inviting presence that translates easily across different spaces. Moving fluidly between dining, bar, and open-air areas, the series strikes a quiet balance between structure and ease—well suited for environments that evolve throughout the day.

The Florence Table introduces a more grounded, architectural expression. Clean lines and a refined silhouette create a sense of restraint, while subtle detailing allows for flexibility across a variety of uses. Whether placed in a sunlit outdoor setting or integrated into a dining environment, Florence anchors moments of gathering with a calm, understated presence.

With the completion of the Naples Series, Lagoon Furniture now presents four fully developed seating series—Naples, Milos, Sensilla/Alissa, and the Rue Rattan Series—each crafted to support a distinct range of environments and design expressions. Together, they provide a flexible foundation for curated experiences, allowing spaces to shift in tone, texture, and atmosphere while maintaining a cohesive visual identity.

Rounding out the presentation, Lagoon Furniture will showcase a curated selection of core designs—pieces that have become foundational across a range of projects. Highlights include the Venice and Heron Tables, which bring a clean, structured presence to dining spaces, while the Seattle and Sprout Tables introduce a more adaptable approach with dual-height functionality that transitions easily between uses. The Koppla Rattan Armchair adds warmth and texture, while sculptural accents such as the Angels Trumpet, Monstera Lounge Chair, Cancun 3-in-1 Cooler, and the Mallorca Table introduce dimension and visual interest.

Together, these designs reflect Lagoon's approach to form and function, offering solutions that move easily across hospitality, residential, and shared-use environments.

Throughout HD Expo + Conference 2026 in Las Vegas, Lagoon Furniture will be available at Booth #5025 to provide detailed information on current collections, materials, and applications across a range of settings.

Attendees will have the opportunity to explore the collection in person and gain a deeper understanding of how each design performs across different environments. For orders placed and paid in full during the show, an additional 3% incentive will be extended to qualified partners.

As expectations around hospitality design continue to evolve, Lagoon Furniture remains focused on creating pieces that support how people gather, relax, and move through a space—bringing its philosophy to life: where quality meets colorful comfort.

Media Contact:

Sarah Simpson

619-802-8659

[email protected]

SOURCE Lagoon Furniture