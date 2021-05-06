Lagoon Furnitures Introduces New Colors for its 'Tahiti' Sun Loungers to Celebrate Spring Feast

MIAMI, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Are you ready to relax by the pool on the coming sunny spring days? Lagoon Furnitures is introducing some new trend-led colors for 'Tahiti', its series of Outdoor Chaise Lounges, adding more colors and brisk vibes for this colorful spring.

Time to soak up the sun

Tahiti Outdoor Chaise Lounge White Color Tahiti Outdoor Chaise Lounge Golden Color

In the past year, many people have had to miss their usual beach vacations because of the pandemic. But now that spring has arrived, it's finally time to go outside again to soak up the sun. To gear you up for getting the benefits of some much needed sunlight by the poolside, we present to you the Tahiti Outdoor Chaise Lounge series.

Just like the island of Tahiti, this sleek yet stylish chaise lounge brings a vacation ambiance that takes your mind away to that island paradise where you can feel the warm sun and soothing waves all around you. All you need do is lay back and enjoy the sun, a refreshing drink by your side or maybe have a daytime nap!

First choice for poolside relaxation

The adjustable backrest design offers the best comfort and fulfills your different needs. The Tahiti series' stackable, easy-to-store, and high movability features make it the first choice for the poolside. Moreover, the Tahiti series is made of non-toxic, eco-friendly polypropylene and EU-made color masterbatch. UV stabilizers are also leveraged to create this water-proof, UV-resistant, and highly durable outdoor series.

To celebrate the spring feast together, Wasabi Green and Gold have been newly added to the Tahiti series in addition to the original black, brown, gray, and white colors. Two new colors are also now available on Wayfair and Overstock, and these will be available from our e-commerce partners including Home Depot, LOWE's, Target, and Macy's.

About Lagoon Furnitures

Lagoon Furnitures was established in 2014, a brand that designs and manufactures high-quality resin furniture, focusing on providing colorful and vivid outdoor furniture, e.g., dining chair, counter stool, dining table, sofa, chaise lounge, and so on. The Lagoon factory is in Mexico, covering 15 hectares, manufacturing several hundred thousand pieces of furniture to fulfill orders all over the world. There are two warehouses in the US, in California and Florida; and sale representatives in the US, Canada, Mexico, Taiwan, Singapore, and Malaysia.

