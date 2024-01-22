LAGOS LAUNCHES FIRST MEN'S COLLECTION

Launching exclusively with Bloomingdale's and LAGOS.com, Anthem includes bold styles in sterling silver, 18K gold and stunning ceramic, with a myriad of options so customers can express their personal style. The name of the collection is a nod to the Grateful Dead album "Anthem of The Sun," famous for being a diverse, musical collage.

LAGOS for Men features the unique craftsmanship of Caviar with rock n' roll details inspired by iconic motifs. Chunky textures mix with whimsical elements made for the modern man. Amulets and chains feature roman-inspired icons, a lucky rabbit design reflects the fierce tenacity of the LAGOS man, an understated skull motif is only visible up-close. It is fine jewelry with an attitude.

"There seems to be more freedom in fashion right now, as we've seen an increase in men purchasing our existing collections," said Founder and Creative Director Steven Lagos. "I love to see it and wanted to offer styles designed especially with men in mind."

Lagos consistently looks to innovate his classic Caviar collections with a modern approach to design. Matte ceramic styles are paired with 18K gold to offer a rich color palette inspired by natural elements. Unique materials combine for an understated yet powerful statement. Ceramic offerings include ultramarine, black and two new ceramic colors never used before by LAGOS: forest green and tan.

"It's great to see men showcasing their style and personality more through jewelry these days," said Jennifer Jones, Bloomingdale's Senior Vice President and General Merchandise Manager. "We are excited to launch this truly unique collection with our longtime partners at LAGOS. We know our discerning customers will fall in love with this exclusive collection."

The Men's offering is classic LAGOS, clearly differentiated through unique colors, craftsmanship details and finishes, expanding the legacy brand's endless options for self-expression.

About LAGOS

Since 1977, LAGOS has been a pioneer in designer fine jewelry, combining precious materials and expert craftsmanship to offer modern, iconic styles. LAGOS was founded by master jeweler Steven Lagos, who developed the brand's signature Caviar design in 1984. Each Caviar collection offers boldly unique styles that encourage personal expression. LAGOS's national campaign, MY LAGOS MY WAY, was created to reinforce these core values and inspire all who wear it. Beyond its classic Caviar collections, LAGOS is best known for Smart Caviar – the fine jewelry bracelet for the Apple Watch – offering elevated options to help wearers stay connected in style. LAGOS is available at LAGOS.com, its flagship boutique in Philadelphia, Neiman Marcus, Bloomingdale's, Nordstrom and independent jewelers around the country. For more information, inspiration and latest styles follow @lagos_jewelry on Instagram, TikTok, X and Facebook. Visit www.LAGOS.com to learn more about the history of the brand and to shop the entire collection.

