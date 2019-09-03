LAGOS Unveils Innovative New Silhouettes for Best-Selling Smart Caviar

Known for its signature Caviar beaded designs, LAGOS offers a set of distinct, luxe bracelets that help transition the sporty look of the Apple Watch® to a piece of fine jewelry. Available in stainless steel, stainless steel and 18K gold and stainless steel with black ceramic, these new styles join the already popular sterling silver with diamond bands introduced last year.

Designed for the modern woman, the lightweight, durable bracelet is versatile enough for every day wear and adds effortless style whether at work, at the gym, or at a formal function. The ease and practicality of a stainless steel bracelet is matched by the style and sophistication of LAGOS' signature Caviar designs.

LAGOS continues to seek out clever design solutions that go beyond expected materials traditionally found in fine jewelry. Jewelry-grade ceramic makes a bold statement in black, for a chic and sophisticated look that won't scratch or fade. Stainless steel is strong and durable with a fine jewelry finish that fits the LAGOS woman's busy lifestyle.

"I love exploring different materials to bring beautiful and functional solutions to our customers," said LAGOS Founder and Creative Director Steven Lagos. "With Smart Caviar, women can benefit from the functionality of the Apple Watch® without sacrificing their personal style."

Smart Caviar is designed with the same fine craftsmanship that defines LAGOS jewelry and the ease of wear that makes it perfect for every day. The bracelets slip easily in and out of the Apple Watch® face and come with a sizing tool and extra links to ensure a comfortable fit.

Steven Lagos was one of the first to create the "Designer Fine Jewelry" category when he launched LAGOS more than 40 years ago. Since its inception, the brand has continued to look for ways to innovate its Caviar creations. Smart Caviar is the next evolution of the iconic design while remaining true to the original LAGOS values: integrity, intelligence, and innovation.

Smart Caviar is available at LAGOS.com, the LAGOS flagship boutique in Philadelphia, Neiman Marcus, Bloomingdale's, Nordstrom and fine independent jewelers around the country.

Smart Caviar is not approved, endorsed or affiliated with Apple, Inc. Watch sold separately.

About LAGOS: Since 1977, LAGOS has been a pioneer in designer fine jewelry, combining precious materials and strong design to offer modern, iconic styles. LAGOS was founded by designer and master jeweler Steven Lagos, who developed the brand's signature Caviar design in 1984. Each Caviar collection has a bold, feminine design that encourages personal expression. LAGOS' national campaign, MY LAGOS MY WAY, was created to reinforce these core values and inspire the LAGOS woman. LAGOS is available at LAGOS.com, its flagship boutique in Philadelphia, Neiman Marcus, Bloomingdale's, Nordstrom and independent jewelers around the country. For more information, inspiration and latest styles follow @lagos_jewelry on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook. Visit www.LAGOS.com to learn more about the history of the brand and to shop the entire collection.

