Lagrange and Azuki Launch Interactive Experience To Fuel Azuki's Ecosystem Growth

NEW YORK, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lagrange Labs and Azuki have partnered to launch the Azuki x Lagrange Odyssey, an interactive experience which demonstrates how Lagrange is enabling verifiable compute over the expansive onchain dataset of Azuki's NFTs to reveal collector habits and trends. The Azuki x Lagrange Odyssey is powered by the newly launched Lagrange ZK Coprocessor 1.0, a scalable zero knowledge-based protocol that allows developers and users to perform custom SQL data queries on large databases of onchain data. The computations are performed offchain and the results are returned directly to their smart contracts, all secured by a network of ZK provers and without relying on intermediaries.

The Azuki x Lagrange Odyssey: A Closer Look

The Azuki x Lagrange Odyssey expands on the Azuki universe and visualizes how users could explore historical onchain data for the Azuki collection, such as trading activity and collector trends for specific time periods in Azuki's history. These types of onchain data queries are typically inefficient, costly and involve intermediaries such as an oracle, compromising their security. However, by leveraging the Lagrange ZK Coprocessor 1.0, which processes blockchain data into a ZK-optimized structure and computes over them offchain and verifies the results using its decentralized network of provers on EigenLayer , these complex computations can be performed cost-effectively and at scale. While the Odyssey focuses on showcasing trading and collector activity, this partnership between Lagrange and Azuki enables a wide range of queries of any of Azuki's onchain data. The plan is to continue building out the experience to include more collections and data types, which Azuki can leverage to fuel the collector experience and developers can use to build applications on top of Azuki's ecosystem.

"Lagrange's innovative approach to onchain and crosschain data access is empowering Azuki to gain deeper insights into market trends within our collections, as well as enhancing the collector experience. We're excited to partner with forward-thinking, technical teams like Lagrange that help us push the boundaries of entertainment with crypto."

- Alex "Zagabond" Xu, CEO of Azuki

"We're proud to support top-tier NFT teams like Azuki with Lagrange's ZK Coprocessor 1.0 to enable scalable and verifiable compute over its large scale of blockchain data. Beyond our excitement for what this collaboration can unlock for Azuki's ecosystem, we also believe it's an important evolution in blockchain usability, which has historically been plagued by scalability, cost and liveness challenges."

- Ismael Hishon-Rezaizadeh, Co-Founder & CEO of Lagrange

Try out the Azuki x Lagrange Odyssey and stay up to date with the latest from both teams:

