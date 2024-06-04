Lagrange Labs Launches its ZK Prover Network on EigenLayer, Powered by Coinbase, Kraken and OKX

NEW YORK, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lagrange Labs has announced the launch of its Zero Knowledge (ZK) Prover Network on EigenLayer's Mainnet, powered by Coinbase, OKX, Staked (a Kraken company), P2P.org, Ankr, Nethermind, Luganodes, and more. As the first decentralized proof network deployed in the industry, Lagrange's ZK Prover Network is backed by more than 20 of the best institutional validator teams in the space. This marks the first time top-tier operators have united to run production-grade ZK provers as part of a decentralized network to finally enable mainstream access to ZK technology. Lagrange Labs' latest $13.2M seed funding round served to accelerate the development of the Prover Network, which supports its hyper-parallel ZK Coprocessor protocol.

Lagrange's ZK Prover Network launching as an Actively Validated Service (AVS) on EigenLayer offers unique advantages beyond the security and privacy inherent in ZK proofs. While ZK proofs guarantee the validity of a computation, there is no guarantee of liveness of when a proof will arrive to a blockchain. With Lagrange's Prover Network, however, operators run provers and commit to generating proofs within a given time period and collateralize the commitment with capital. Failure to generate a proof on time results in a penalty in the form of slashing or non-payment, which incentivizes operators to perform as promised, resulting in high liveness guarantees. By deploying on EigenLayer's low cost-of-capital environment with restaked ETH, users also benefit from a favorable cost structure, whereby they are required to pay less for liveness than alternative staking sources.

The Prover Network supports Lagrange's ZK Coprocessor as its first proof type. The ZK Coprocessor allows developers to access verifiable compute at an extremely large scale by lifting intensive computations offchain and generating ZK proofs of the result to bring back onchain. Its specific approach involves breaking down and distributing work to Lagrange's decentralized Prover Network, which is able to perform computational tasks in a hyper-parallel manner. As a result, Lagrange's ZK Coprocessor can handle a much larger scale of computations and can generate the results and proofs significantly faster, compared to other ZK coprocessors on the market.

Due to its network architecture, Lagrange's ZK Prover Network is also able to support different categories of proofs, including data consumption, database construction, data ordering, etc. The Prover Network consists of two primary actors: Gateways and Provers. Each Gateway is responsible for managing a queue of work that different Provers commit to perform. While Lagrange Labs operates the first Gateway for its ZK Coprocessor, operators can also define and operate their own Gateways to support different dapps and protocols, by setting their own rules around the types of proofs, hardware requirements, the distribution of work and operator payment splits.

Ismael Hishon-Rezaizadeh, Founder and CEO of Lagrange Labs, elaborates, "The hyper-parallel nature of Lagrange's ZK Prover Network and its deployment on EigenLayer supported by top operators enables an efficient two-sided marketplace where different types of complex queries can be supported by reliable proof categorization and generation. This will finally open up ZK's functionality for mainstream adoption."

The Lagrange ZK Prover Network is supported by 20+ operators at launch, with more operators onboarding continuing to join. Those who are interested in becoming operators to run provers for Lagrange's Network can do so by visiting Lagrange's technical documentation . By deploying the first decentralized ZK prover network in the space, Lagrange Labs and partners are focused on bringing ZK into the hands of more builders and supercharging dapps with large scale verifiable compute.

For more information about Lagrange's ZK Prover Network, visit https://www.lagrange.dev/blog .

Lagrange Labs is the creator and distributor of a new Zero-Knowledge Coprocessing protocol that enables verifiable computations at big data scale across various blockchains. Its unique ZK Coprocessing approach involves a decentralized network of nodes that execute computations off-chain and generate ZK proofs of the results to submit on-chain, in a hyper-parallel manner, thereby unlocking significant efficiency and cost gains. By providing hyper-scalable proving, Lagrange opens the door for innovations in cross-chain interoperability and applications requiring complex computations over big data.

