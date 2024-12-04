Lagree Fitness Launches Its First-Ever Premium Apparel Line for Women

Sleek, stylish athleisure sets for the workout studio and beyond, designed by Sebastien Lagree

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lagree Fitness, an industry leader that's known for its high-intensity, low-impact workouts, has announced the launch of its first-ever apparel line for women. Created by Lagree's inventor, CEO, and founder, Sebastien Lagree, each piece is designed to enhance your Lagree workout, while also serving a purpose for everyday wear beyond the studio.

Women wearing Lagree Fitness apparel

The elevated line is made with premium materials, providing a luxurious look and feel without compromising on comfort. Available in sizes XS to XL, the Lagree collection includes a wide variety of sleek and stylish options ranging from sports bras to hoodies.

According to a recent report*, women's activewear is one of the most rapidly-growing segments of the activewear market, which is projected to reach $242.5 billion by 2027. Given Lagree's popularity in the fitness space, launching an apparel line was a natural next step for Sebastien as an effort to provide workout enthusiasts with Lagree-approved attire that caters to their active lifestyles.

"I always love seeing the fashionable workout sets that my clients wear during class, which inspired me to develop my own line with a Lagree spin on it," said Sebastien Lagree, inventor, CEO, and founder of Lagree Fitness. "Athleisure has become a staple in nearly every consumer's wardrobe, so it's very exciting to get involved in the space with our own modern and sophisticated creations. While this is just the first iteration of the line, it will evolve over time and eventually provide the ultimate Lagree experience."

The new apparel line, in addition to Lagree's premium, proprietary machines, such as the Micro, can be purchased at lagreeshop.com. For more information on Lagree, please visit lagreefitness.com. You can also follow the brand on Instagram @lagreefitness and @lagreeapparel.

About Lagree Fitness

With nearly 200 current patents, 600+ studios worldwide, and a line of ever-evolving machines, Lagree Fitness is a global fitness phenomenon. Developed by Sebastien Lagree to strengthen, tighten and tone, the high-intensity, low-impact method has become a testament to fitness innovation, community, and excellence.

*Source: Statista Activewear in the U.S. Report

Media Contact:

Megan Michael

Rachel Kay Public Relations, a FINN Partners Company

[email protected]

(949) 244-8692

SOURCE Lagree Fitness