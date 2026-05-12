Lagstein Law Firm, P.C. Files Lawsuit Against Hospital Alleging that it Failed to Properly Treat Aneurysm and Thereby Caused Patient to Fall Into a Coma

LOS ANGELES, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A California man has filed a medical malpractice lawsuit against a hospital, alleging that medical negligence caused his long-time girlfriend to suffer severe brain damage and fall into a vegetative state. According to the Complaint, R.T., then thirty-five-years-old, presented to the emergency room with complaints of, among other things, headaches, nausea, and vomiting. A computed tomography angiography and magnetic resonance angiography of R.T.'s head revealed an aneurysm. Stanford Hospital was contacted and recommended that a lumbar puncture be performed to see if the aneurysm was leaking and, if so, R.T. was to be transported there immediately for treatment. However, the lumbar puncture was not offered to R.T., the lumbar puncture was not performed, and R.T. was discharged home. About one week later, she had a seizure and fell into a coma caused by the leaking aneurysm. She is currently in a vegetative state.

The lawsuit alleges that had the hospital performed the procedure, R.T. would have been treated and recovered. Post this Eran Lagstein

The lawsuit is seeking damages for pain and suffering, medical expenses, and loss of income. The lawsuit alleges that had the hospital performed the lumbar puncture, they would have discovered that the aneurysm was leaking, and R.T. would have been treated appropriately and recovered. R.T. and her partner are represented by attorney Eran Lagstein of LAGSTEIN LAW FIRM, P.C.

SOURCE LAGSTEIN LAW FIRM, P.C.