Laguna Beach's Legendary Sawdust Art Festival Celebrates 60 Years of Art, Community and Creative Spirit

The nonprofit artist village that shaped Laguna's artistic identity marks six decades this summer

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif., May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This summer, Southern California's beloved creative institution, Sawdust Art Festival, turns 60. The artist-founded, artist-run festival is celebrating this anniversary by staying true to its founding roots: with artists, community and the creative energy that has defined Laguna Beach for six decades.

From June 26 to Sept. 6, Sawdust returns to its eucalyptus-lined Laguna Beach Canyon grounds for a milestone season honoring the artists, stories and generations that shaped one of Southern California's most iconic creative communities. What began in 1965 as a small gathering of local artists seeking an independent space to show their work has grown into a defining cultural institution.

Founded on the belief that art should be made by, and accessible to, the community, Sawdust quickly established itself as the authentic, artist-powered counterpart to Laguna Beach's more formal gallery circuit. Six decades later, it remains rooted in those same founding values: education, community and the idea that the best way to experience art is to meet the person who made it.

Jay Grant, Board President and 53-year Sawdust member, remains at the heart of the festival he helped build more than five decades ago. Alongside his wife, founding artist Nikki Grant, Jay continues to champion the creative spirit and artistic independence that have defined Sawdust since its earliest days.

"Sawdust was born out of this passion for artistic freedom and people wanting to create something authentic and new," said Jay Grant. "Back in the early days, we didn't know if Sawdust would last, but there was this incredible creative energy everywhere you looked-music, lights, art, crafts and this incredible cast of characters expressing themselves however they wanted. 60 years later, that spirit is still here. Everything you see is handmade by the artists themselves, and that authenticity is what makes Sawdust so special."

Today, Sawdust Art Festival welcomes more than 180 local artists and tens of thousands of new and returning visitors, offering an experience where art feels personal, immersive and deeply connected to Laguna Beach. Guests are encouraged to wander open-air paths filled with live music, artist demonstrations and handcrafted works spanning paintings, jewelry, ceramics, glasswork, sculptures and more, many created by artists whose history with Sawdust spans the festival's 60 years.

"This milestone is a celebration of the artists and community members who have shaped Sawdust over the past 60 years," said Thomas Hartmann, general manager of Sawdust Art Festival. "What makes Sawdust so special is that it has never lost its original spirit. It's still a place where guests can connect directly with artists, discover something unexpected and experience the creative energy that defines Laguna Beach."

In celebration of its 60th anniversary, this year's festival will feature a partnership with Earth Shoes inspired by craftsmanship and creative expression, alongside expanded culinary offerings from local concepts, The Cove by Starfish, AhbA and Taco Laco. The Cove by Starfish returns with a coastal-inspired dining concept featuring signature bowls, sushi rolls, bánh mì, dim sum and its new churro bao bun. Inspired by classic Americana and the 1960s, AhbA will serve its signature Wagyu burgers with homemade sauce, sandwiches and their first-ever soft serve. Beloved local favorite Taco Loco will round out the festival's culinary lineup, helmed by Gonzo Rebollar, who has been part of Laguna Beach's dining scene for more than three decades.

Beyond its annual summer festival, Sawdust continues to foster creativity year-round through art classes, workshops, themed events and community giveback initiatives. Through the Sawdust Enrichment Fund, Sawdust supports philanthropic art programs and provides resources for local schools and underserved populations throughout the region.

For more information, visit sawdustartfestival.org or follow along at @sawdustartfestival on Instagram, @SawdustArtFestival on Facebook and @sawdust_art on X.

About Sawdust Art Festival

Sawdust Art Festival is a semiannual art festival created by artists, for artists, with deep roots in the Laguna Beach community. Now celebrating its 60th year, the summer festival honors six decades of defining Laguna Beach's creative spirit through education, opportunity and community. Sawdust isn't just about showcasing art; it's where more than 180 local artists bring their art to life through immersive experiences, interactive demonstrations and meaningful conversations with the artists, inviting visitors to discover art in an intimate, community-driven outdoor setting.

SOURCE Sawdust Art Festival