Laguna Cliffs Marriott Resort & Spa Lands Celebrity Chef As Part Of $25 Million Property Reimagination

"Interstate has the depth to handle multidimensional development projects like Laguna Cliffs, bringing impressive returns for all parties involved," said Interstate Hotels & Resorts CEO, Mike Deitemeyer. "We continue to deliver strong financial performance to properties around the globe with our modern approach to hotel management, including inspired and creative guest experiences."

Situated on the coastal cliffs of Dana Point, the re-imagined Laguna Cliffs Marriott Resort & Spa includes 378-guest rooms with 15 ocean view suites that blend sleek, fresh concepts and beach chic inspired elements to provide a tranquil vacation experience. Channeling vacation vibes, sand between the toes and relaxed luxury, the rooms are dressed in an intentionally tonal color palette of warm creams, clean whites and soft grey tones with splashes of bright Southern California chroma to accentuate the resort's best asset – the unobstructed sunset and 180 degrees of panoramic beachfront ocean views. The resort features two outdoor, ocean view heated pools complete with a splash zone for children to enjoy. Needing time to unwind, enjoy a customized treatment at the Spa, which was awarded "best for romance" by Spafinder Wellness 365™ readers. Laguna Cliffs Marriott Resort & Spa is the perfect setting for a banquet function of any kind, with three outdoor panoramic ocean view venues; it sets the most breathtaking backdrop for any meeting. Later this year, guests will enjoy a $1.5 million newly renovated restaurant, Tesar's Outer Reef. The restaurant concept is inspired by the Chef's critically acclaimed seafood restaurant Spoon Bar & Kitchen and his steakhouse concept Knife.

"I'm honored to be a part of this exciting new F&B concept," said Chef John Tesar. "Outer Reef will showcase the property's renowned beachfront location with a curated sea-to-table surf and turf dining concept, providing guests with an experience of the highest quality."

A global leader in third-party hotel management, Interstate Hotels & Resorts' depth of experience across all lodging segments and asset classes drives results in each of its managed hotels worldwide. For more information on Interstate Hotels & Resorts, visit www.InterstateHotels.com.

Interstate Hotels & Resorts is the leading U.S.-based global hotel management company, operating branded full- and select-service hotels, resorts, convention centers and independent hotels. Currently, Interstate's global portfolio represents 550 properties in 12 countries inclusive of a committed pipeline of signed hotels under construction or development around the world. The company's experienced operators, industry-leading platforms and extensive management capabilities produce exceptional guest experiences and optimal returns for hotel owners and investors. For more information, please visit www.interstatehotels.com, or follow Interstate on Facebook and LinkedIn.

John Tesar was called "the single most talented cook I ever worked with" by Anthony Bourdain. Tesar also enjoys the pseudonym Jimmy Sears in Bourdain's bestselling memoir KITCHEN CONFIDENTIAL and in MEDIUM RAW. An iconoclastic celebrity of the food world, Tesar came up as a chef in New York City at 13 Barrow St, 44 & Hell's Kitchen, Vine, and the Supper Club. He then went on to open two acclaimed restaurants in Dallas that have been named among the best in the country by Bon Appetit, Eater, Gayot and Esquire. He was famously entangled in a feud with Dallas food critic Leslie Brenner. Tesar remains a fixture of Dallas's restaurant scene and a true "chef's chef." He has garnered praise from Food & Wine and The New York Times, has appeared on The Today Show and The Early Show, and is a two-time contestant on Bravo's "Top Chef." For more information, please visit www.JohnTesar.com.

