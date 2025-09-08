Laguna Dance Unveils Bold Season of Innovation, Intimacy, and Celebration

Featuring Thriller, The Nature of Dance, Love Letters, and Heart 2 Heart

Tickets on sale at lagunadance.org

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif., Sept. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Laguna Dance, Southern California's celebrated presenter of world-class dance and education, today announced its 2025/2026 season. This year's program brings together immersive performances, community connections, and intimate experiences designed to celebrate the power of movement in all its forms.

Coming on the heels of its 20th anniversary season, which marked two decades of presenting dance in Southern California, Laguna Dance is building on its legacy with a forward-looking program. The 2025-26 season continues the non-profit's tradition of curating innovative performances while honoring the community connections that have defined the festival since its founding in 2005.

The season kicks off October 2, with First Thursdays Art Walk- Laguna Beach's beloved monthly community gathering where art galleries, museums, and local venues open their doors to the public. Laguna Dance adds an extraordinary dimension by presenting live performances in these creative spaces, offering audiences the rare chance to see professional dancers up close and free of charge.

From there, the season moves into a series of carefully curated events and performances, beginning with Thriller: A Cinematic Soirée on October 17, a spine-tingling evening at the Rivian South Coast Theater featuring dance, film, food, and community in celebration of Michael Jackson's legendary music video. Audiences will experience live performances, learn legendary Thriller choreography, and enjoy a cinematic tribute in Laguna's historic theater.

On November 7, Laguna Dance will join forces with the Laguna Art Museum for its 13th Annual Art + Nature festival, an event that explores the synergy between artistic expression and environmental awareness. Featuring the evocative work of Ana Teresa Fernández, the collaboration will include a site-specific performance choreographed by Artistic Director Jodie Gates on Main Beach. With dancers from across Orange County and Los Angeles, the piece will transform the oceanfront into a living canvas where movement and nature converge.

In early 2026, Laguna Dance will partner with the Laguna Art Museum for The Nature of Dance on January 24. The one-night program offers audiences a rare opportunity to witness the creation of new choreography in real time as dancers, musicians, and artists collaborate in an intimate setting.

The cornerstone event, the Laguna Dance Festival: Love Letters, runs February 13–15 at the Laguna Playhouse. Each evening features a different program: Dayton Contemporary Dance Company on Feb. 13; Heart 2 Heart: An Evening of Duets on Feb. 14; and Sunday Funday: The Best of SoCal Dance on Feb. 15.

For the first time in Laguna Beach, Laguna Dance is honored to present Dayton Contemporary Dance Company (DCDC)—an internationally acclaimed ensemble with more than 50 years of history. Founded to preserve and celebrate the African American experience in dance, DCDC is renowned for telling powerful stories through movement. Their Laguna Beach debut will feature a richly diverse repertory, ranging from the groundbreaking hip-hop choreography of Rennie Harris to the timeless modern dance of Paul Taylor.

As part of the festival weekend, Laguna Dance will host a free backstage event on February 12 featuring DCDC. This unique opportunity invites audiences to witness the behind-the-scenes process of a professional dance company, offering an authentic glimpse into the artistry and discipline that bring a production to life.

On Valentine's Day, Laguna Dance will also host Heart 2 Heart, billed as its most romantic event of the year. The evening pairs duets with wine, champagne, and an exclusive onstage after-party for VIP ticket holders.

The season closes May 31 with the Annual Gala and Fundraiser at the Surf & Sand Resort. An evening of dining, live performances, and celebration will benefit Laguna Dance's scholarship and education programs.

"Laguna Dance is entering such an exciting phase, and I feel so proud of the role we play as a pillar of the arts in our community," said Jodie Gates, artistic director and founder of Laguna Dance. "Dance, to me, is magic — and this season is full of it. We'll kick things off with Art Walk, and a collaboration with LAM that blends dance with Art + Nature. I can't wait to see families light up at our 'Thriller' workshop and performance at Rivian. Then in February, 'Love Letters' with the Dayton Contemporary Dance Company takes the stage at Laguna Playhouse — just in time for Valentine's Day, alongside our romantic 'Heart 2 Heart' celebration. Each of these moments is different, but all are tied together by the joy and connection that dance brings. I'm overjoyed to share this journey and much more with our community."

Education continues to be a core part of Laguna Dance's mission. In its most ambitious initiative to date, Laguna Dance is partnering with the Laguna Beach Unified School District for the first time in its history to bring the joy of dance directly into the classroom. Beginning in the second half of the 2025–2026 school year, Founder & Artistic Director Jodie Gates and Artistic Associate Krystal Matsuyama-Tsai will lead movement classes for second graders, nurturing creativity, self-expression, and body awareness. The program will culminate in a backstage experience at the 21st Annual Laguna Dance Main Stage Festival, where students will connect with world-class guest artists and see the magic of live performance up close.

Laguna Dance will also continue to award scholarships, host master classes, and offer pre-show talks throughout the season, further strengthening its role as a leader in community-centered arts education.

2025-26 Season at a Glance

First Thursdays Art Walk : Oct. 2, 2025 ; Feb. 5, 2026 ; March 5, 2026 ; May 7, 2026 | Various Laguna Beach venues

: ; ; ; | Various Laguna Beach venues Thriller: A Cinematic Soirée : Oct. 17, 2025 | Rivian South Coast Theater

: | Rivian South Coast Theater The Nature of Dance : Jan. 24, 2026 | Laguna Art Museum

: | Laguna Art Museum Love Letters: Laguna Dance Festival : Feb. 13–15, 2026 | Laguna Playhouse

: Feb. 13–15, 2026 | Laguna Playhouse Heart 2 Heart : Feb. 14, 2026 | Laguna Playhouse

: | Laguna Playhouse Annual Gala and Fundraiser: May 31, 2026 | Surf & Sand Resort

Laguna Dance

Since its establishment in 2005, the award-winning Laguna Dance has been a prominent force in presenting world-class dance performances across theaters, film, and public spaces. With an annual reach that spans thousands, the festival continually introduces new audiences to the realm of professional concert dance. As a nonprofit organization deeply devoted to the arts and community, Laguna Dance is driven by a commitment to collaboration, dance presentation, and education. Through an artistic lens, the organization strategically explores innovative ways to commission artists, educate young dancers, and bring people of all ages and cultures together.

Previous festival lineups boast a rich tapestry of national and international companies and artists, including Ballet BC, Malpaso, RUBBERBAND, Aspen Santa Fe Ballet, Parsons Dance, Complexions Contemporary Ballet, Ballet West, Hubbard Street Dance Chicago, Black Grace, BalletX, Alonzo King LINES Ballet, Abraham.In.Motion (A.I.M.), BODYTRAFFIC, Paul Taylor Dance Company, and representatives from San Francisco Ballet, American Ballet, and New York City Ballet, among numerous others.

