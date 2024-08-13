Laguna Games Releases Highly-Anticipated, Fall Guys-Esque, 'Rainbow Rumble'

PvP Skill-Based Game From the Makers of 'Crypto Unicorns' Now Live on Xai Network

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Laguna Games, a world-class game development and R&D studio, and the Xai Foundation, a core contributor to the gaming-centric blockchain network, Xai, today announced the launch of Rainbow Rumble on the Xai platform. Players will embark on a skill-based, battle royale gameplay experience where their Unicorns compete in challenging obstacle courses to be first to reach the finish line. Similar to the acclaimed PvP title Fall Guys, Rainbow Rumble takes the experience a step further by rewarding players with Crypto Unicorns token ($CU) and other rewards that enable players to participate in shaping the game.

In-game, players will rush to survive the colorful, yet devious obstacle course and cross the finish line first to claim their spot at the top of the leaderboard. Players will compete against up to 20 players in Rush Mode or Showdown Mode, and can deploy power-ups and strategic tactics to gain the upper hand on competitors. Each game, players will have the ability to wager and collect valuable $CU tokens to prove their dominance.

Aron Beierchmitt, CEO of Laguna Games, commented on today's news: "We're excited to bring Rainbow Rumble back to our playerbase, this time on Xai, where we've seen our suite of games experience notable success. Rainbow Rumble represents a casual, yet fiercely-competitive game that will be sure to bring gamers endless hours of entertainment, and one of the most rewarding experiences in all of gaming when crossing the finish line first."

With today's release, Rainbow Rumble will be part of the Xai Vanguard:Genesis campaign, kicking off a new dedicated leaderboard for a series of rewards available to its community. Seasonal rewards include USDC, $CU, NFT, lootboxes, and more. During the month of August, players will be able to start competing for qualification seats in a Rainbow Rumble Esports Championship.

Rainbow Rumble is the second gaming experience that Laguna Games has brought from Polygon to Xai, following in the footsteps of the successful migration of Crypto Unicorns whose player base hit an all time high and grew 760% just one week after joining the Xai ecosystem.

Soby, a core contributor to Xai, added, "We're excited to welcome Rainbow Rumble into the Xai suite of games. It captures one of the most exciting genres in gaming today, combining simple mechanics with a ruthless desire to win, creating a truly unique and rewarding experience. We've already experienced great success with the Laguna Games team and look forward to seeing what new heights we can reach with Rainbow Rumble now available."

Rainbow Rumble quests specific to the Vanguard:Genesis campaign began on August 9, allowing players to earn up to 520 points during a pre-launch event. Additional quests will continue to go live as players vie for the coveted top spot of the Rainbow Rumble leaderboard.

About Laguna Games

Laguna Games is a world class game development and R&D studio, specializing in blockchain technology. The studio's premier title is CryptoUnicorns, a Breed, Battle and Collect game on blockchain. Players engage in a variety of PVE & PVP activities using unique Unicorn NFTs. They can breed unicorns, join a tribe, build digital kingdoms, and compete against other players while earning tokens and other NFTs while playing. Laguna Games is backed by BITKRAFT Ventures, and Delphi Digital.

About Xai Foundation

The primary objective of the Xai Foundation is to foster the growth of developers and games within the Xai AI blockchain ecosystem. This encompasses attracting third-party developers, implementing effective marketing strategies, and offering financing opportunities to web3 game developers. As the custodian of the blockchain and its associated token, the Xai Foundation plays a pivotal role in supporting the integrity of the platform.

