Laguna Health Has Been Selected for TIME's List of the Best Inventions of 2024

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Laguna Health, a leading health tech startup offering conversational AI for payer care teams has been selected for TIME's List of the Best Inventions of 2024, which features 200 extraordinary innovations changing our lives. This prestigious ranking includes products, software, and services that are changing the world across various fields, including artificial intelligence, green energy and sustainability, design, health, and more.

Laguna Health, which was selected for the TIME ranking in the AI field, developed a companion for virtual care teams, and a training and observability platform for supervisors. Laguna products, which leverage the latest advancements in large language models and generative AI have been proven to streamline administrative work and help care teams practice at the top of their license.

Yoni Stein, CEO and co-founder of Laguna Health, stated: "We're excited about Laguna Health's selection for TIME Best Inventions. It's a testament to the real-world impact we're having, and the difference we're already making in the lives of many people. With Laguna's conversational AI, care teams are empowered to focus on impactful conversations while delivering meaningful, exceptional care. This recognition underscores our vision to make care more human."

To compile this year's list, TIME solicited nominations from TIME editors and correspondents around the world, and through an online application process, paying special attention to growing fields—such as healthcare, AI, and green energy. TIME then evaluated each contender on a number of key factors, including originality, efficacy, ambition, and impact.

Of the new list, TIME's editors write: "The result is a list of 200 groundbreaking inventions (and 50 special mention inventions)—including the world's largest computer chip, a humanoid robot joining the workforce, and a bioluminescent houseplant—that are changing how we live, work, play, and think about what's possible."

Laguna Health is a conversational AI company focused on helping care teams deliver more efficient and consistent care. Through advanced conversational insights and real-time guidance, Laguna's platform enables teams to quickly address individual needs, streamline administrative tasks, and provide high-quality, personalized support—all within their existing workflows. As demands on care teams grow, Laguna serves as a proactive partner, enhancing the capacity for compassionate, connected care that makes a real impact. Learn more at www.lagunahealth.com.

