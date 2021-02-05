Laguna Residents First Appoints New Board Member Chris Catsimanes for Ballot Initiative Work

Laguna Beach resident Chris Catsimanes was tapped to lead efforts to increase community awareness about LRF. Tweet this

During the pandemic, the organization has been unable to commence signature gathering. However, it continues to work with land use attorneys, donors, and supporters.

"We're thrilled to welcome Chris to the board," said officer and co-founder David Raber. "His work ethic, collaborative style and grasp of the issues made this an easy decision. We look forward to moving things along with his help." Prior to retiring, Catsimanes was involved in both defense related and commercial organizations in design and management positions involving electronic systems.

The LRF ballot initiative pertains only to commercial projects within 750 feet of Coast Highway or Laguna Canyon Road. A vote would be triggered by projects larger than 22,000 square feet, adding more than 200 car trips a day or exceeding the city's 36-foot height limit, as well as other factors.

More details are available at: www.lagunaresidentsfirst.org

For additional information, contact Mike Morris at 562-412-2684

Laguna Residents First is a Political Action Committee. State of California PAC No. 1421491

