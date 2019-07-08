Laguna Treatment Hospital Awarded $100,000 Grant to Combat Opioid Crisis

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., July 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- When it comes to opioid-related overdose deaths in California , Orange County ranks among the top 20 counties in the state with the highest rates, with 255 deaths in 2017 alone. For Laguna Treatment Hospital , Orange County's first chemical dependency recovery hospital, these statistics are a call to action. The hospital was recently awarded a $100,000 grant from the Center at Sierra Health Foundation via the California Department of Health Care Services to enhance its medication-assisted treatment (MAT) services to combat the opioid crisis.

"Medication-assisted therapy is the gold standard of care for opioid use disorder, yet in Orange County there is a shortage of community resources that offer this treatment once someone leaves the hospital," said Bob Hails, Laguna Treatment Hospital CEO. "We want the community to know they can turn to us for help. This grant will help us to do even more to support those struggling with addiction."

As a best practice, Laguna Treatment Hospital offers medication-assisted therapy for every level of care, from detox, inpatient rehabilitation and residential treatment to partial hospitalization and intensive outpatient services. With the grant, the hospital plans to develop new MAT services, increase localized treatment of opioid use disorder and make facility improvements to enhance medication management and patient privacy areas.

With San Diego county within a short driving distance, the hospital hopes to serve patients from that community as well. The county also ranks in the top 20 for its opioid-related overdose death rate.

"To be a part of this statewide initiative to build a growing network of MAT services is a critical step forward in saving lives," said Hails.

