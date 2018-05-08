Laguna Treatment Hospital Takes Patient Safety To A New Level With EarlySense Technology

"EarlySense technology truly revolutionizes the addiction treatment industry by giving patients and their loved ones peace-of-mind during such a pivotal moment in the patient's life," said Mertis Shearry, director of nursing at Laguna Treatment Hospital. "On multiple occasions, EarlySense has detected abnormal vital signs while the patient was resting in bed identifying various diagnosis such as pneumonia, respiratory distress, and countless others. Patients and loved ones can be certain that with the help of this technology, nursing staff are ready to provide early medical interventions if needed."

Individuals beginning their recovery journey, specifically during detox, are often in need of ongoing supervision. Utilizing a contact-free sensor conveniently placed beneath the patient's mattress, EarlySense continuously tracks patient heart rate, breathing patterns, and movements. This allows clinicians to monitor patients in real-time and easily identify early signs of patient deterioration that could likely happen during withdrawal providing nurses ample time to step in.

Additionally, medical staff are able to adjust and individualize each patient's monitor allowing for personalized care and better response time to potential adverse events, while minimizing false alarms.

"The recovery process can be complex and presents unforeseen clinical challenges," said Tim O'Malley, president of EarlySense Inc. "Since installation of the EarlySense system at Laguna Treatment Hospital, clinicians have found tremendous value in the data provided and have used this information to treat patients proactively in numerous situations."

Laguna Treatment Hospital, which is part of the American Addiction Centers (AAC) network of facilities, is the first AAC facility to incorporate EarlySense technology into its treatment center with plans to implement EarlySense across all AAC facilities nationwide.

"Our facility is dedicated to patient safety," said Laguna Treatment Hospital CEO, Gil Carmona. "As Orange County's first chemical dependency recovery hospital, we treat patients who need a higher level of care for medical detox such as those with potentially life-threatening health issues. With EarlySense, our clinical staff are vigilant at all times. We are excited to be the first AAC facility to roll out this new and exciting technology and provide our patients with the highest quality of care."

To learn more about EarlySense at Laguna Treatment Hospital, visit: https://lagunatreatment.com/medical-detox/earlysense/.

About Laguna Treatment Hospital

Laguna Treatment Hospital is part of the American Addiction Centers family of treatment centers. AAC is a leading provider of inpatient and outpatient substance abuse treatment services. We treat clients who are struggling with drug addiction, alcohol addiction, and co-occurring mental/behavioral health issues. We currently operate substance abuse treatment facilities located throughout the United States. These facilities are focused on delivering effective clinical care and treatment solutions. For more information, please find us at AmericanAddictionCenters.org or follow us on Twitter @AAC_Tweet.

About EarlySense

EarlySense® provides contact-free, continuous monitoring solutions for the medical and consumer digital health markets. EarlySense's FDA-cleared systems utilize Artificial Intelligence (AI) and big data analytics to provide actionable health insights and improve clinical outcomes.

Used worldwide in hospitals, rehab and skilled nursing facilities, EarlySense assists clinicians in early detection of patient deterioration, helping to prevent adverse events, including code blues which are a result of cardiac or respiratory arrest, preventable ICU transfers, patient falls and pressure ulcers.

EarlySense offers clinically-proven technology to consumers with EarlySense® Live™ and Percept™. EarlySense® Live™ is the first at-home consumer health monitor powered by EarlySense's medically-proven sensor and AI analytics. Live is particularly useful for tracking the health and sleep of the aging population and children, to help facilitate better health choices. EarlySense® Percept™ is the first clinically-proven monitor for fertility and period tracking. It accurately tracks internal body signals and assists couples who are trying to conceive.

EarlySense has partnered with leading global technology companies including Samsung, Welch Allyn, iFit and Beurer. The company is based in Ramat Gan, Israel and Woburn, MA. For more information, visit www.earlysense.com, www.earlysense.com/live and www.earlysense.com/percept.

