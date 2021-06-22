Lagunitas Brewing Launches Nationwide Contest For Dog Appreciation Parties Across The Country!

"For over a year now, dogs all across the country have been supporting their humans during some pretty tough times," said, Lagunitas BrewMonster Jeremy Marshall. "That's why Lagunitas wants to help fuel dog appreciation parties, or as we call them, 'Doggy Boondoggles.' We're super excited to be giving a few of our lucky fans the opportunity to host something special for their pup, their friends, their pup's friends, and everyone in between this summer."

100 winners from across the country will receive a $300 gift card they can use to purchase food and Lagunitas beer to fuel their Boondoggle, along with tons of party supplies and dog schwag from Lagunitas for their celebrations. Winners will be hosting their own special Boondoggle during the week of International Dog Day (Thursday, August 26).

To help all dogs find loving homes, Lagunitas will also be donating $20,000 to Best Friends Animal Society on International Dog Day this August. Dogs have been a part of Lagunitas' DNA since the brewery first started making IPAs back in 1993. Dogs are on every bottle of beer Lagunitas brews, and the company has been donating to dog-focused nonprofits for nearly a quarter century. Even the brewery's fermenters are named after four-legged family members that've gone to the great dog park in the sky.

The contest, which starts today, runs until July 23, and winners will be announced on August 23.

Additional contest rules and regulations can be found at: http://www.lagunitas.com/story/dogparty

When The Lagunitas Brewing Company started on a kitchen stove back in 1993, no one could have imagined that a small, Northern California brewery would expand to over 37 countries, with the #1 selling IPA in the world. But what hasn't changed is our passion for edgy brewing, fresh music, our sense of community, and of course, dogs! While we're now brewing all over the world, we've always stuck to the roots of what makes us great -- water, hops, malt, and yeast, combined in mind-blowing ways to provide folks all over the world with the tastiest and freshest beer in the universe. As founders of the craft beer revolution, we're proud to bring our ruthlessly delicious IPAs to folks all over the globe, fueling stories and songs along the way. Wherever you go: Beer Speaks. People Mumble. Mumble along with us at: www.LAGUNITAS.com.

