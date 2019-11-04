Lagunitas Brewing Launches New IPA Can Shopping Network Shop

PETALUMA, Calif., Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lagunitas Brewing Company, the brewery responsible for the #1 selling IPA in the world, and backed by a 25-year history of making hop-forward and creative craft brews, has launched the first-of-its-kind, IPA Can Shopping Network Shop. Hosted by several Lagunitas employees including Head Brewmonster, Jeremy Marshall, and filmed in the historic Lagunitas Loft in front of a lifelike audience, this revolutionary, "shop-at-home" experience features a wide range of limited edition can-based wonders for IPA fanatics. Order now while supplies last!

"For over two decades, Lagunitas has been brewing our well-rounded, highly-drinkable IPA," said Marshall. "Now, through mind-blowing, state-of-the-art technology, we've taken that same IPA you've enjoyed in a bottle, and put it in a 12-ounce can. But wait there's more! The new IPA Can Shopping Network Shop is chock-full of can-inspired products you never knew you needed! From comfy IPA body pillows, to hideable 'stash cans,' these limited-edition wonders are sure to impress family members, friends, and coworkers."

Speaking on the breakthrough mobility of this incredible can, Lagunitas Packaging Manager Mike Feusi said, "The new 12-ounce IPA can is perfectly molded into an ergonomic modernized firkin with golden apex and custom splotch 'pull-tab-ulator.' Research and production has successfully concluded and produced an instrument that not only provides a moratorium of thirst, but does so in a yielding, portative manner, allowing the consumer the potentiality to transport the hop-laden liquid to a multifariousness of deviating locations." Mike said a bunch more stuff that we totally glazed over, but this part stuck with us: "Indubitably, with new IPA cans, comes new IPA can stuff."

Check out all the new can-made creations available now!

And see where the nearest 12-pack of these 12-ounce modern marvels are waiting: www.lagunitas.com/shop

About The Lagunitas Brewing Company

The Lagunitas Brewing Company began on a kitchen stove in Northern California in 1993. From expanding its brewing and TapRooms in Petaluma to Chicago and beyond, Lagunitas always looks to the future…Whether supporting local communities by turning beer into money for the cause, or simply fueling stories and songs with IPA and other fine ales. Wherever you go: beer speaks, people mumble. Mumble along at www.LAGUNITAS.com.

Contact: Max Wertheimer, (415) 302-1584, max.wertheimer@lagunitas.com

SOURCE Lagunitas Brewing Company

