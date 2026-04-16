Pinter Taps Craft Beer Legend for its Largest U.S. Collaboration to Date

PETALUMA, Calif., April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Lagunitas Brewing Company is inviting beer lovers to go hands-on with its iconic beers through a new collaboration with Pinter, the award-winning brew and tap machine. The partnership lets fans brew a Pinter-crafted take on a Lagunitas OG recipe at home, starting with Lil Sumpin' Easy, reworked for the Pinter system, and followed by another highly sought-after recipe later this year.

Lagunitas Teams Up with Pinter to Bring Iconic Beers to Home Brewers’ Hands

The partnership marks Pinter's largest U.S. collaboration to date, bringing together two brands that believe great beer should be creative, accessible, and shared. Pinter launched in the U.S. in late 2023 and has nearly 200,000 customers worldwide. Pinter's community of brewers have produced over 12 million pints, reinforcing Lagunitas' confidence in Pinter's system and the trust behind reimagining its most iconic recipes at home.

"Lagunitas started as a homebrew, and that hands-on, experimental spirit has been part of our DNA ever since," said Hannah Dray, Chief Marketing Officer at Lagunitas. "Partnering with Pinter brings that story full circle, giving people the chance to brew a legacy American Pale Ale at home, from a deep archive of unconventional brews. We know how much people love our most iconic beers, and this gives us an exciting new way to reconnect them with historic recipes they're eager to see return and the stories inspired by those brews that they hold dear."

Launching April 16th, the collaboration begins with Sumpin' Easy, one of Lagunitas' most beloved fan-favorite beers, adapted for the Pinter at-home brewing system. It's an easy-drinking American Pale Ale bursting with citrus and pine notes. Additional sought-after Lagunitas classics will follow later this year, extending the collaboration and deepening fans' connection to both brands.

Since launching in 2020, Pinter has redefined what it means to share great moments with great beer through its innovative technology and sleek design. It has been recognized in Time magazine's '100 Best Inventions of 2020' and as a Red Dot 2024 winner for Product Design. For Pinter, the collaboration represents a major milestone as the brand expands its footprint in the U.S. craft beer space.

Paul Benner, US CEO of Pinter, said, "Pinter is honored to team up with Lagunitas, one of the pioneers of craft beer, for our biggest US collab yet. Now, fans can brew a beer at home inspired by an all-time favorite from the past. This is a chance to enjoy real Lagunitas flavor in a whole new way, tapped straight from your own Pinter. We can't wait for people to enjoy a pint of Sumpin' Easy!"

Together, Lagunitas and Pinter invite beer lovers to explore fresh ways to enjoy a legendary craft beer in everyday life. Whether you're brewing solo, sharing a pour with friends, or simply discovering the joy of making something great from scratch.

The Lagunitas x Pinter beer pack and exclusive Lagunitas-branded Pinter machine will be available beginning April 16th at pinter.com. To celebrate the launch, Pinter is giving the limited-edition branded hardware away for free (RRP $249) with their monthly beer plans. For more information about Lagunitas Brewing Company, please get in touch with Jenny Davis at [email protected]. For more information about Pinter, please contact [email protected].

About The Lagunitas Brewing Company

Founded in 1993, Lagunitas Brewing Company grew from a Northern California kitchen stove to a global craft beer icon, now sold in more than 38 countries and home to the world's #1-selling IPA. Known for hop-forward innovation, its portfolio spans iconic beers like Lagunitas IPA and A Little Sumpin' Sumpin', nonalcoholic IPNA and Hazy IPNA, and the original sparkling hop water, Hoppy Refresher. Lagunitas blends quality, creativity, and community, always with a seat at the bar for everyone. Learn more at www.LAGUNITAS.com.

About Pinter

Pinter is united by a passion for bringing extraordinary beer experiences to the world. Since launching in 2020, the focus has been redefining what it means to share great moments with great beer through its groundbreaking brewing technology, the Pinter. The team is anchored by innovation, being recognized in Time magazine's 100 Best Inventions of 2020, and a Red Dot 2024 winner for Product Design. Committed to disruptive beer delivery and packaging reduction without sacrificing quality.

SOURCE Pinter