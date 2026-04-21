Lahaina art gallery turns tragedy into technology with FIRST LOOK

Maui art gallery turns tragedy into innovation with a fine art APP that's a gallery in your pocket, called FIRST LOOK. Post this

Reimagining Art Access

"FIRST LOOK from Harte International Galleries is not just an app; it's a vibrant new chapter for art enthusiasts, offering an engaging and informative way to discover masterpieces by iconic artists such as Picasso, Chagall, Miro, Salvador Dali and even Sir Anthony Hopkins at discounted prices, thanks to the elimination of traditional gallery overheads, making world-class art more accessible and enjoyable than ever before," said Glenn Harte.

With physical rebuilding efforts in Lahaina currently stalled, Glenn and Devon Harte, owners of Harte International Galleries, developed FIRST LOOK as a direct response to the loss of their physical space. This digital platform allows the gallery to rebuild its inventory and continue serving loyal collectors without the overhead of a traditional brick-and-mortar location. The app provides a fun, informative, and accessible way to engage with fine art.

Direct Access to Masterworks

FIRST LOOK offers collectors unparalleled, immediate access to new acquisitions and exclusive releases. Members receive instant notifications on their mobile phones, complete with images, detailed descriptions, and pricing for each piece. This direct communication channel allows members to inquire about art with a single tap, connecting them directly with the gallery owners.

The app features a curated selection of renowned artists and masterworks, including:

Masterworks: Picasso, Chagall, Miro, Matisse, Rembrandt, Durer, Salvador Dali.

Picasso, Chagall, Miro, Matisse, Rembrandt, Durer, Salvador Dali. New Releases: Sir Anthony Hopkins and famed graffiti artist Rascal.

By leveraging FIRST LOOK, Harte International Galleries continues its legacy of providing access to exceptional art, adapting to new realities while maintaining the highest standards of quality and authenticity. Further information about the app and its offerings is available at: www.hartegalleries.com

Harte International Galleries, formerly of Lahaina, Maui has rebuilt with a digital gallery for serious collectors, called FIRST LOOK.

Known for offering museum grade art from Picasso, Chagall, Miro, Matisse, Dali, Rembrandt, Durer, Sir Anthony Hopkins and Rascal - Harte International Galleries uses innovation to create a digital gallery.

go to: www.hartegalleries.com

Media Contact:

Glenn Harte

[email protected]

SOURCE Harte International Galleries