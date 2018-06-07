Laidian Technology Wins Patent Infringement Lawsuit Against JMEI's Affiliate Jiedian

Jiedian was ordered to stop the selling of relevant products that use the patents held by Laidian.

The Beijing Intellectual Property Court found two infringements by Jiedian Technology against two patents held by Laidian: Patent No. ZL201520847953.1, a patent for utility models entitled "Mobile Power Bank Rental Equipment and Fixture Device", and Patent No. ZL201520103318.2, a patent for "Absorption Style Holding Device for Mobile Power Bank".

As a leading company in the portable power bank rental service, Laidian Technology remains committed to growing and protecting its patents which now covers more than 120 items at home and abroad.

Laidian has started patent protection at a very early stage and it's one of the earlier mobile power bank rental company to file for power bank rental related patents since February 2015.

Laidian's Founder and Chief Executive Officer Binsong Yuan said: "The victory verdict of the case acknowledges and protects Laidian's intellectual property rights and also enhances our brand value as well as our competitive advantage against other industry players."

"We will continue to increase our investment in intellectual property rights in the future and further expand our service," Yuan added.

Translation of the judgment：

To sum up, in accordance with the provisions of Article 11(1) and Article 65 of the Patent Law of People's Republic of China, this Court hereby rules as follows:

The defendant Shenzhen Jiedian Technology Co., Ltd shall immediately stop the manufacture of the 12-port Anker design products involved in the case as of the date of effectiveness of the judgment; The defendant, Shenzhen Jiedian Technology Co., Ltd., shall stop using the 12-port Anker design products within 30 days from the date of effectiveness of the judgment; The defendant, Shenzhen Jiedian Technology Co., Ltd., shall compensate the plaintiff Shenzhen Laidian Technology Co., Ltd. a total of RMB 850,000 in economic losses within ten days from the date of effectiveness of the judgment; The defendant, Shenzhen Jiedian Technology Co., Ltd., shall compensate the plaintiff Shenzhen Laidian Technology Co., Ltd. RMB 150,000 of necessary and reasonable litigation expenses within ten days from the date of effectiveness of the judgment; Other claims made by Shenzhen Laidian Technology Co., Ltd. are rejected.

Shall it fail to perform the obligation of payment within the period of time appointed by this judgment, the defendant shall pay double liability interest occurred during the period of delayed payment in accordance with the provisions of Article 253 of the Civil Procedure Law of the People's Republic of China.

The case acceptance fee of RMB 13,800 should be borne by the defendant, Shenzhen Jiedian Technology Co., Ltd from the date of effectiveness of the judgment.

Either party that refuses to accept this judgment may appeal to Beijing Municipal High People's Court and pay the case acceptance fee for an appeal case within fifteen days of the entrant of this judgment.

Presiding Judge: Chen Yong

People's assessor: Wang Peng

People's assessor: Gao Song

May 25, 2018

Judicial assistant: Du Lijin

Court Clerk: Wang Danni

