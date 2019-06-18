Laidlaw's Custom Designed 'CoastGlide' Bike Awarded People's Choice Honor: Becomes One of Six Category Finalists for Upcoming Harley-Davidson® Battle of the Kings Contest

BALDWIN PARK, Calif., June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Laidlaw's Harley-Davidson® (https://www.laidlawsharley.com/) recently announced that their signature custom FXGTS CoastGlide was selected for a People's Choice award after public voting, and has become one of six contenders for a coveted category-win in the Battle of the Kings contest. The FXGTS CoastGlide will move on to compete on July 1st in one of three categories: Chop, Race and Dirt. The nationwide Harley-Davidson® contest recognizes and honors customized motorcycles build by dealers in the United States.

CoastGlide Reveal Video Laidlaw's Harley-Davidson CoastGlide CoastGlide Revealed

"Our shop had humble beginnings in the late 1950s," said Matt Laidlaw, grandson and general sales manager. "Just back from serving in the military, founder Bob Laidlaw and his wife purchased a small store from the previous owner and began laying the groundwork for what has become the modern Laidlaw's Harley-Davidson®. So we've got deep roots in bike history, and have always been enthusiastic about our work. But this recent People's Choice honor has us completely stoked. It's the best kind of recognition — that which comes directly from bike fans."

The Upcoming Challenge

The builders of the FXGTS CoastGlide partnered with local trade school students to take a standard Harley-Davidson model and transform it into something unique, using mostly Harley-Davidson parts and accessories. Budgets were also limited to no larger than half the cost of the original bike model.

Over 40 total dealers from across the nation are now competing with similar custom-builds on July 1st to vie for a win in either Dirt, Track or Chop categories. Judges for the upcoming contest represent top journalists from Cycle World, Cycle Source and American Iron, along with Harley-Davidson enthusiast Milo Ventimiglia from the TV series "This Is Us."

Ultimately, a U.S. Custom King Champion will be crowned, to then travel to Italy to compete for the World Champion crown.

About Laidlaw's Harley-Davidson®

Laidlaw's Harley-Davidson® is an authorized Harley-Davidson® dealership serving the Baldwin Park and greater Los Angeles area. A family-owned business for over 60 years, Laidlaw's carries an unparalleled selection of new and preowned motorcycles and trikes to impress both first-time and seasoned buyers. From purchasing assistance, MotorClothes®, customization and overall bike maintenance, Laidlaw's values the opportunity to forge long-term relationships with each of their customers. Learn more at: www.LaidlawsHarley.com.

Contact:

Matthew Laidlaw

General Sales Manager

626-851-0412, ext. 1292

216294@email4pr.com

SOURCE Laidlaw’s Harley-Davidson

Related Links

https://www.laidlawsharley.com

