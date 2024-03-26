Laidlaw's James Ahern Named to Crain's New York Notable Leaders in Finance 2024

NEW YORK, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Laidlaw & Co. Managing Partner James Ahern has been named one of Crain's New York's Notable Leaders in Finance for 2024. Mr. Ahern has been at Laidlaw for fourteen years and is credited with the firm's strategic investments in some of the most promising and cutting-edge healthcare advancements to date.

Mr. Ahern's main responsibilities at the firm are centered around venture capital investments, where approximately $300 million has been deployed, creating billions in public market value.

"Jimmy is one of the brightest, most intuitive investors I know," said Laidlaw's Chief Executive Officer Matthew Eitner. "He has his pulse on the future of healthcare."

Mr. Ahern funded and brought Actinium Pharmaceuticals public, putting a total of $61 million into the company. This success led to him to founding Relmada Therapeutics, with Laidlaw investing the first $52 million. As a result, that company grew to be worth more than a billion dollars in market value.

Mr. Ahern said, "I would like to thank Crain's and everyone at Laidlaw. It is truly an honor to be named amongst so many entrepreneurs in New York's financial sector."

Mr. Ahern currently serves on the board of directors of venture companies Algorithm Sciences, Aerwave Medical Technologies, Voltron Therapeutics, and PD Theranostics, Inc. He is on the board of the New York City Renaissance, one of the nation's top Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) basketball programs. He also serves on the board of overseers for the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Eastern Massachusetts.

