Laifen Expands U.S. Footprint with Nationwide Target Launch

Laifen Announces Major Retail Expansion: Now Available Online and In All Target Stores Nationwide

Innovative lifestyle-tech brand Laifen celebrates a major retail milestone with the launch of their dynamic hair dryers in Target stores nationwide and online, marking a significant step in their ongoing global expansion.

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Laifen, global lifestyle-tech innovator, announced today its expansion into Target stores nationwide. Known for marrying cutting-edge technology with sleek design, Laifen elevates consumers' personal care routines with products that deliver professional-grade performance at accessible price points. The brand will offer two of its best-selling hair dryers: the SE and SE Lite in-store nationwide, with additional colors and models available on Target.com.

Laifen x Target

"We're thrilled to partner with Target and increase our presence in the U.S. market," said Hongxin Ye, founder and CEO at Laifen. "Target's commitment to offering newness and solutions for all consumers through the lens of self-care and value aligns perfectly with Laifen's mission to revolutionize personal care through advanced technology and thoughtful design. The collaboration allows us to bring our innovative hair dryers to even more consumers to simplify and improve their daily routines."

Founded in 2019, Laifen quickly established itself as a leader in personal care technology with the design of a self-developed high-speed brushless motor, which powered the launch of its first hair dryer, Swift, in 2020. Building on this success, Laifen expanded its product line to include the SE, SE Lite, and Swift Premium hair dryers—each featuring patented smart temperature control technology for fast, efficient drying with minimal heat damage. By 2023, Laifen reached around 500 million USD globally, increasing by 200% from the year before. In 2024, Laifen extended its innovation into oral care with the Wave electric toothbrush, combining dual-action oscillation and high-frequency vibrations and is anticipating remarkable continued growth.

Beginning this month, Laifen's top-rated hair dryers will be available at Target:

Available in over 1,850+ Target stores nationwide and online: SE in white ($129.99) : A great option for those who gravitate towards stylish hair tools, as the SE is available in youthful, stylish colorways. Comes with three nozzles: Concentrator Nozzle, Standard Nozzle, and Diffuser nozzle. Available in white, purple, and black (coming soon) on Target.com. SE Lite in purple ($79.99) : Laifen's entry-level high-speed hair dryer with ultimate cost-effectiveness. Available in purple and pink on Target.com.

Available online only at Target.com: Swift Premium in Navy and White ($169.99) : Laifen's flagship hair dryer with top-level performance and luxurious design. Comes with two nozzles (Standard Nozzle and Diffuser Nozzle) and a storage bag, making it a great gift for the upcoming holiday season.



Trusted in over 11 million households worldwide, Laifen remains committed to advancing personal care through cutting-edge research and development. To shop Laifen at Target.com, please visit the brand's page HERE.

About Laifen :

Founded in 2019, Laifen is an innovative technology company with years of experience in both R&D and manufacturing. Currently, Laifen's advanced and efficient personal care appliances and accessories can be found in over eleven million households worldwide. Laifen constantly challenges industry standards for performance and is committed to continuously exploring new possibilities and developing new technologies to provide users worldwide with exceptional experiences.

For more information on Laifen, please visit www.laifentech.com or follow @laifen_tech and @Laifentech on social media.

SOURCE Laifen