Laifen Redefines Runway Style as Miami Swim Week's Exclusive Hair Sponsor

The global beauty-tech company is showcasing the versatility of its advanced hairdryer technology and taking center stage on this year's runway

MIAMI, May 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Laifen, a beauty-tech brand that combines functionality with design to provide consumers with high-speed hairdryers and next-gen electric toothbrushes, is excited to announce its exclusive sponsorship with the prestigious Miami Swim Week Show (MSW), taking place from May 29th to June 3rd.

This year, the show is focused on the intersection of wellness, beauty, and fashion, while boosting visibility for new and emerging designers with inclusivity at the forefront. This goal aligns seamlessly with those of Laifen, as the brand manufactures products that are thoughtfully designed and sit within the wellness and beauty space, most notably with their Swift Hairdryer and SE Hairdryer. Though the devices' technology is premium, all Laifen products are accessible; an important brand pillar that guides their product development to ensure the inclusivity of all consumers.

"Laifen is thrilled to partner with Miami Swim Week as the show's exclusive hair dryer sponsor, offering our brushless motor hairdryers to inspire the runway's unique and diverse styles," said Hongxin Ye, founder and CEO at Laifen. "As a company dedicated to pushing boundaries to create the most functional yet beautiful products on the market, we share Miami Swim Week's goal of spotlighting innovative designers and their products that can change attitudes, lives, and the world."

During the highly anticipated runway shows, which kicked off on May 29th and conclude on June 2nd, all hairstylists will use Laifen's best-selling hairdryers, Swift and SE, to create cutting-edge and diverse hairstyles that mirror the looks of the participating designers. The devices' brushless motor allows fast drying, which cuts styling time in half while safeguarding the hair and scalp from excessive heat damage. In addition, Laifen's patented Smart Temperature Control, which enables real-time temperature monitoring up to 100 times per second, and range of magnetic nozzle attachments offers a customizable styling experience. These features make it easier for hairstylists to complete intricate looks on diverse hair textures under tight timelines of runway shows.

Thus far, the show has featured highly anticipated hair trends such as sleek ponytails, fishtail braids, and wet hair looks, highlighting the versatility of the Laifen hairdryers to create striking looks on diverse hair textures. Iyana Winfield, MSW hairstylist, shared that her runway hairstyle creations are inspired by New York's vibrant street style scene. The bold looks displayed on the first day are expected to continue throughout the week with baroque bobs and lengthy extensions forecasted to appear on the runway as well.

"Laifen's technology enhances efficiency for our hairstylists and ensures the protection and care of our models' hair" said Moh Ducis, Founder & Chief Executive Officer of Miami Swim Week Shows. "By partnering with Laifen, we can bring innovative, diverse hairstyles to the runway, showcasing the creativity and excellence that Miami Swim Week is known for."

About Laifen :

Founded in 2019, Laifen is an innovative technology company with years of experience in both R&D and manufacturing. Currently, Laifen's advanced and efficient personal care appliances and accessories can be found in over seven million households worldwide. Laifen constantly challenges industry standards for performance and is committed to continuously exploring new possibilities and developing new technologies to provide users worldwide with exceptional experiences.

