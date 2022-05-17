Laika Awarded "Leader" and "Best ROI" in G2 Crowd's Spring 2022 Grid Reports®

Laika's complete compliance platform earns 17 New G2 Badges

NEW YORK, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Laika , the industry's first complete compliance platform, announced today that it's ranked #1 in Audit Management from G2 , the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. Laika earned a total of 17 new G2 Badges, including Best Estimated ROI, High Performer and Best Results, based on responses from real users for the G2 Crowd Spring 2022 Grid Report®. The company notably received high marks for cloud compliance, cloud security, vendor security, and privacy assessment.

"Laika experienced exponential growth throughout 2021 and into the first quarter of 2022. We've worked incredibly hard to ensure our rapid scaling did not negatively impact our customers. We are proud of our success and to see this reflected in the reviews on G2 Crowd," said Eva Pittas, COO of Laika. "We've expanded our leadership team significantly so that we can balance hiring, training, and product development alongside our high standard for customer experience. We are honored to receive this recognition from our customers from one of the industry's most-trusted source for software information."

G2 Badges are awarded based on positive reviews from verified users on G2 Crowd, compared to similar products in each category. To be included in a G2 Grid Report®, a product must have received 10 or more reviews.

"Rankings on G2 reports are based on data provided to us by real software buyers," said Sara Rossio, Chief Product Officer at G2. "Potential buyers know they can trust these insights when researching and selecting software because they're rooted in vetted, verified, and authentic reviews."

Learn more about what real users are saying about Laika on G2's Laika review page: https://www.g2.com/products/laika/reviews .

About G2

G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 60 million people annually — including employees at all of the FORTUNE 500 — use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partner with G2 to build their reputation, manage their software spend, and grow their business – including Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoom, and Adobe. To learn more about where you go for software, visit www.g2.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

About Laika

Laika offers unified software and services to simplify and automate SOC 2, ISO 27001, GDPR, HIPAA, and other information security compliances. Grow faster, build trust, and implement scalable security practices through solutions for certification and attestation, security questionnaires, audit management, and continuous compliance monitoring.

Laika was founded by Austin Ogilvie and Sam Li, both two-time founders and Y Combinator alumni, and industry veteran Eva Pittas, who oversaw global risk and compliance functions at Citigroup for 20 years. Learn more at www.heylaika.com/about

