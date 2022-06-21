Laika Compliance Passes AICPA Peer Review

Successful completion of AICPA process is vote of confidence in Laika Compliance quality assurance

NEW YORK, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Laika Compliance, a cutting-edge IT audit firm, announced today that it has successfully completed its first American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) peer review. Receiving a peer review rating of pass on the first attempt is a testament to Laika Compliance's adherence to the AICPA's high standards of quality assurance and independence.

"We are proud to say that Laika Compliance is meeting the highest standards of our industry," said Leith Khanafseh, managing partner of Laika Compliance. "Going through the audit process is a complex, challenging, but valuable experience for any CPA firm. We are excited to show that our firm was vetted by a third party auditor and has been verified to operate in conformity with the AICPA professional standards."

All AICPA firms performing attest audits are required to participate in this exercise every 3 years, and Laika Compliance concluded its peer review process at the end of April 2022. The AICPA peer review process is conducted by an AICPA-approved independent auditor. The goal of AICPA peer review is to ensure quality control and encourage higher performance from CPAs and CPA firms.

Reviewers ask to see samples of the CPA firm's audits and audit reports, along with evidence, supporting documents, process definitions, and other information, to see how the firm arrived at certain conclusions and to assess the quality of the firm's audits.

In an AICPA peer review, firms can receive three ratings: pass, pass with deficiency, or fail. Laika Compliance received a "pass," indicating the highest level of performance.

"Passing its first AICPA peer review is a great accomplishment for Laika Compliance, and we're excited to share this achievement with our customers as another vote of confidence for our compliance platform," said Sam Li, co-founder and co-CEO of Laika. "Earning this industry verification will help our partners at Laika Compliance continue to deliver seamless, high-quality infosec audits as we offer integrated audit services for our mutual clients."

Laika Compliance is an independently owned and operated CPA firm that focuses on technology audits. Its services are available as part of Laika's compliance-as-a-service platform.

About Laika Compliance, LLC

Laika Compliance, LLC is an independent CPA firm executing IT audits for businesses complying with information security frameworks like SOC 2. Powered by programmatic evidence gathering and cutting-edge technology built for auditors, Laika Compliance is pioneering a new way to execute audits.

About the Managing Partner:

Laika Compliance, LLC was founded by managing partner Leith Khanafseh, and is based in Arlington, Va. The firm is licensed to execute audits internationally and across the US.

Laika Compliance is the integrated audit partner of Laika, Inc. Laika was founded by Austin Ogilvie and Sam Li, both two-time founders and Y Combinator alumni, and industry veteran Eva Pittas, who oversaw global risk and compliance functions at Citigroup for 20 years. Learn more at www.heylaika.com/about

