Laine Hardy Announces Fall Headline Tour
PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED HOMECOMING SHOW NEXT WEEK
Sep 17, 2019, 09:00 ET
BURBANK, Calif., Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hollywood Records/Industrial Media's 19 Recordings artist Laine Hardy announced his first headline tour today. After a triumphant show at this past weekend's KABOO Festival, which included Kings of Leon, Dave Matthews Band, Maren Morris, Mumford & Sons amongst dozens of other music luminaries, Hardy also has a homecoming show next weekend on September 28 at North Park in Denham Springs, Louisiana. Laine has two additional pre-tour shows with Toby Keith October 5th in Charleston, South Carolina, and with Jimmie Allen October 24th in Nashville, Tennessee. Tickets for the 2019 Tour go on sale this Friday, September 20. "This is the moment I've been working toward…going out on my own tour!" said Hardy. "I can't wait to share the new songs I've been working on."
Earlier this year, Hardy was voted the winner of ABC's American Idol. The Livingston, Louisiana-born Laine wowed fans and judges alike throughout the season with his honey-toned swampy bayou rock performances. Hardy charmed viewers, and showed his versatility with covers by artists ranging from Queen, Hank Williams, Sam Cooke and Elton John to The Beatles. Since then, the humble Hardy has spent time at home with his family, and fishing and boating on his beloved Bayou. In addition, Hardy has been in Nashville hard at work, writing and preparing to release new music soon. Tour dates are below.
|
11/14/19
|
Milwaukee, WI - The Rave II
|
11/15/19
|
Springfield, IL - Boondocks
|
11/16/19
|
Indianapolis, IN - 8 Seconds Saloon
|
11/17/19
|
Lexington, KY - Manchester Music Hall
|
11/20/19
|
Chicago, IL - Joe's Live
|
11/22/19
|
Warrendale (Pittsburgh), PA - Jergels
|
11/23/19
|
Rootstown (Akron), OH - Dusty Armadillo
|
11/24/19
|
Annapolis, MD - Rams Head On Stage
|
11/30/19
|
Big Bear Lake, CA - The Cave Big Bear
|
12/1/19
|
Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades
|
12/5/19
|
Denver, CO - Summit
|
12/6/19
|
Lincoln, NE - Bourbon Theatre
|
12/7/19
|
Minneapolis, MN - The Barn at Cowboy Jacks
About Industrial Media:
Industrial Media is an independent production group launched with the reorganization of CORE Media and the acquisition of The Intellectual Property Corporation. Through its ownership interests in established industry leaders including Sharp Entertainment, The Intellectual Property Corporation, B-17 Entertainment, Thumb Candy, and 19 Entertainment, Industrial Media produces high quality programming for linear television and digital platforms reaching audiences worldwide. Key programs include the global hit "American Idol" co-produced by Fremantle and 19 Entertainment for ABC and "So You Think You Can Dance" co-produced by 19 Entertainment for Fox, Sharp Entertainment's "90 Day Fiancé" franchise for TLC and IPC's Emmy®-winning hit documentary series "Leah Remini: Scientology & the Aftermath" for A&E. Industrial Media group companies produce over 40 series across 22 networks annually. Additionally, Industrial Media's 19 Recordings has launched the music careers of platinum artists including Kelly Clarkson, Carrie Underwood, Daughtry, Phillip Phillips, Lauren Alaina and recent "American Idol" winner Maddie Poppe. Industrial Media is backed by the private equity firm Crestview Partners, BlackRock Asset Management, and the United Talent Agency. For more details, visit www.industrial-media.com.
SOURCE Hollywood Records/Industrial Media
