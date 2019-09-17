Laine Hardy Announces Fall Headline Tour

Earlier this year, Hardy was voted the winner of ABC's American Idol. The Livingston, Louisiana-born Laine wowed fans and judges alike throughout the season with his honey-toned swampy bayou rock performances. Hardy charmed viewers, and showed his versatility with covers by artists ranging from Queen, Hank Williams, Sam Cooke and Elton John to The Beatles. Since then, the humble Hardy has spent time at home with his family, and fishing and boating on his beloved Bayou. In addition, Hardy has been in Nashville hard at work, writing and preparing to release new music soon. Tour dates are below.

11/14/19 Milwaukee, WI - The Rave II 11/15/19 Springfield, IL - Boondocks 11/16/19 Indianapolis, IN - 8 Seconds Saloon 11/17/19 Lexington, KY - Manchester Music Hall 11/20/19 Chicago, IL - Joe's Live 11/22/19 Warrendale (Pittsburgh), PA - Jergels 11/23/19 Rootstown (Akron), OH - Dusty Armadillo 11/24/19 Annapolis, MD - Rams Head On Stage 11/30/19 Big Bear Lake, CA - The Cave Big Bear 12/1/19 Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades 12/5/19 Denver, CO - Summit 12/6/19 Lincoln, NE - Bourbon Theatre 12/7/19 Minneapolis, MN - The Barn at Cowboy Jacks

