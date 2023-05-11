Laird & McCloskey Partners Earn Top Plaintiff Lawyers Recognition

Steven C. Laird, Seth McCloskey honored for personal injury expertise

FORT WORTH, Texas, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Courthouse veterans Steven C. Laird and Seth McCloskey of Fort Worth-based Laird & McCloskey have each earned placement on the 2023 edition of Lawdragon's 500 Leading Consumer Plaintiff Lawyers, a distinguished legal guide featuring the top plaintiffs' attorneys in the nation.

"We are thankful to see that our advocacy and results are endorsed by our peers in the industry," said firm founder Mr. Laird. "We feel honored to be named among some of the profession's top lawyers."

The dynamic team at Laird & McCloskey has secured some of the state's largest verdicts on behalf of the victims of truck wrecks and in other cases involving personal injury and wrongful death. Personal injury partners Mr. Laird and Mr. McCloskey are two of only four trial lawyers in North Texas who are board certified in Truck Accident Law by the National Board of Trial Advocacy.

"It's inspiring to see that our passion and dedication to the field is recognized by some of the top leaders in the industry," said Mr. McCloskey. "We are grateful to our entire team, our clients and our industry peers for making this honor possible."

Laird & McCloskey is widely known for truck accident expertise and has earned a national reputation for securing favorable verdicts and settlements on behalf of plaintiffs. The personal injury boutique also earned placement on the 2023 edition of the esteemed Best Law Firms in America legal guide.

Lawdragon's 500 Leading Plaintiff Consumer Lawyers legal guide recognizes lawyers who stand on the front line of justice by taking on the toughest cases. Selection is based on peer assessment and independent research of an attorney's success record.

About The Law Offices of Laird & McCloskey

The Law Offices of Laird & McCloskey is a firm of experienced Fort Worth truck accident lawyers with over 30 years of experience helping victims and their families. The firm is located at 1119 Pennsylvania Ave., Fort Worth, Texas. To learn more about the firm's representative matters or to schedule a meeting with one of its attorneys, call (817) 531-3000 or visit https://www.texlawyers.com/

