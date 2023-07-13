LAIRD Apparel Launches Women's Collection: GABBY

News provided by

LAIRD Apparel

13 Jul, 2023, 11:01 ET

MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif., July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LAIRD Apparel, the high-performance activewear and lifestyle brand, has launched its women's collection, GABBY, inspired by fitness icon Gabby Reece.

The GABBY launch was celebrated with a HIGHX fitness event led by Gabby Reece in Manhattan Beach, California. 

Continue Reading
Gabby Reece in her new women's line GABBY
Gabby Reece in her new women's line GABBY

"The event was intended to introduce the women's line through a genuine channel, which is getting people together to exercise," says founder and inspiration behind the line, Gabby Reece. "Philosophically for me and for Laird, there is this idea that helping each other move is time well spent. That is something we have always done together. So, we did the launch in the most appropriate way – we trained together. We worked hard, celebrated our desire to move and had some fun." 

The debut collection is a capsule of key performance items that are essential to any fitness wardrobe. Premium fabrics are the cornerstone of the collection and all pieces have been rigorously tested by elite athletes to ensure both functionality and fit. 

"The line embodies fundamental things that are important to me. First and foremost, this is equipment for training, so it must be functional. I know many of the pieces will be worn for other different applications - maybe even more than for training itself. But the fact is, I still need them to work when I train. The other key components are the fit and the material. The pieces need to be made thoughtfully and of the highest quality. I want our customer to know that we had her in mind when we were developing the line. And, lastly, I want the pieces to look good and be something that gives you a little extra pep in your step when you train or drive your kids somewhere or run to the market or go to a meeting. In all ways, this line supports you. The pieces work well, the materials are premium, and they allow you to feel that you are ready to take on whatever you are doing throughout your day." 

GABBY is available exclusively at lairdapparel.com and in the coming months will expand to include lifestyle pieces in addition to the initial performance collection. 

ABOUT LAIRD Apparel: 

LAIRD Apparel is a high-performance activewear and lifestyle brand inspired by legendary fitness power couple Laird Hamilton and Gabby Reece. LAIRD Apparel embodies their adventurous nature as well as their resilience, innovation, perseverance and determination.

For more information, please visit www.lairdapparel.com and follow us at @lairdapparel 

Media Contact: Roxy Hunter | [email protected]com

SOURCE LAIRD Apparel

Also from this source

HUNTER JONES JOINS TEAM LAIRD AS AN ATHLETIC AMBASSADOR

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.