Laird Connectivity Adds Wi-Fi 6E Capability to Internal Antennas Lineup

AKRON, Ohio, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Laird Connectivity, THE Antenna Authority, is launching the Mini Nanoblade Flex 6E antenna range, which expands the company's internal antenna offering up to the new Wi-Fi 6E frequencies (5.925–7.125 GHz).

In April 2020, the FCC released a further 1200 MHz of spectrum (5.925–7.125 GHz), known as Wi-Fi 6E, to support unlicensed Wi-Fi 6 applications. Wi-Fi 6E, or IEEE802.11ax standard, is the future for WLAN, and Laird Connectivity has the internal antennas to support a wide range of use cases that take advantage of this expanded spectrum.

Mini Nanoblade Flex 6E antennas are flexible, peel-and-stick, internal antennas supporting 2400-2500, 4900-6000, and 6000-7125 MHz bands. Available with MHF1 or MHF4L connectors, they are designed for rapid integration inside space-constrained IoT devices. Highly efficient with an average of 68-76% efficiency across all three bands, the Mini Nanoblade Flex 6E is a reliable and high-performance antenna in an extremely small form factor at just 36 x 12 x 0.3 mm (L x W x D).

The placement of antennas, surrounding materials, and even the length of the exposed cable can affect performance, which is why antenna selection is so critical for these devices. Laird Connectivity helps customers make these development efforts more successful by offering layout, placement, and antenna tuning advice in the form of detailed application guides, one-to-one advice, and lab testing from experienced engineering teams.

This support, along with the superior performance of the Mini Nanoblade Flex 6E antennas, allows rapid product development and accelerated time to market.

"Laird Connectivity continues to be at the forefront of internal antenna design, and we are excited to offer solutions for the developing Wi-Fi 6E market. Our latest Mini Nanoblade Flex 6E antennas offer exceptional performance and their small form factor means they can be used in applications where space is restricted," said Paul Fadlovich, Director of Product Management, Antennas.

This antenna range was developed specifically for Wi-Fi 6E applications ensuring they offer superior omnidirectional patterns across all frequencies with excellent performance and reliability. Many competitor products were designed for Wi-Fi 6 (up to 6 GHz) frequencies meaning performance can drop off at the higher frequencies.

Paul continues "Our antennas offer premium performance at an affordable price and are only launched when we are 100% satisfied with their performance, quality, and reliability. Laird Connectivity provides an industry-leading five-year warranty on all our antennas, a testament to the quality of our products."

Further information as well as the option to purchase are available on the Mini Nanoblade Flex product page.

About Laird Connectivity

Laird Connectivity simplifies wireless connectivity with market-leading modules, antennas, IoT devices, and customer-specific wireless solutions. We are the Antenna Authority, whose products are trusted by companies around the world for their performance and reliability. With best-in-class support and comprehensive product development services, we reduce your risk and improve your time-to-market. When you need unmatched wireless performance to connect your applications with security and confidence, Laird Connectivity Delivers – No Matter What.

