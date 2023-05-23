Laird Connectivity Brings Device Management Capabilities to Their Portfolio of IoT Devices with Canvas™ Device Manager

Easily Streamline Device Ecosystems and Automate Data Provisioning to Deployed IoT Devices

AKRON, Ohio, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Laird Connectivity, a global leader in wireless technology, today announced a major leap forward for effective management for their portfolio of IoT devices. Canvas™ Device Manager dramatically simplifies the process of configuring and managing IoT products in the field throughout the full product lifecycle – a previously frustrating task for organizations needing to manage the growing number and variety of IoT devices that are critical for their operations.

Organizations using Laird Connectivity's Bluetooth Low Energy (LE) connected IoT devices in the field now have the option of leveraging Canvas Device Manager, which provides instant wireless access to the entire fleet via Bluetooth LE gateways.

Canvas brings extensive automation to the management of IoT device deployments by simplifying workflows for wireless/OTA configuration and maintenance. Organizations can easily set up devices, monitor connectivity, measure performance, and keep software up-to-date across their entire IoT device network.

"Canvas Device Manager is a game-changer for businesses looking to streamline their device management processes," said Senthooran Ragavan, Senior Product Manager, Laird Connectivity. "We understand the challenges that businesses face when managing a large number of devices in the field and we've developed this platform with our partner EdgeIQ to simplify the process and save valuable time and resources."

Managing IoT devices at scale can be a daunting task requiring a significant amount of labor that keeps team members from higher-priority projects. The complexity of that process can also result in devices that are not performing the way they need to and are not as secure as they should be. Canvas Device Manager, deployed in conjunction with EdgeIQ, simplifies this process by providing a centralized platform for managing all devices, including remote management capabilities as well as real-time monitoring and reporting on device status. This ensures that any issues can be identified and resolved quickly.

Key features of Canvas Device Manager include:

Fleet management of profiles, versions, and status of all connected devices

Zero-touch configuration and provisioning to quickly deploy complex wireless systems

Remote monitoring of wellness reports against supported Laird Connectivity gateways and sensors

Software updates sent to a fleet of Laird Connectivity IoT devices with any software or firmware at the edge

Ability to connect directly to deployed Bluetooth LE devices through a Bluetooth LE gateway, enabling unique OTA firmware updates and configuration for each device

To accelerate time to market, Canvas Device Manager is already supported on multiple IoT device products from Laird Connectivity, including the Sentrius ™ family's MG100 gateway with LTE-M/NB-IoT & Bluetooth, the BT610 I/O sensor with Bluetooth 5, and IG60-BL654 with Bluetooth 5 & optional LTE CAT-1.

For more information about Canvas, visit: www.lairdconnect.com/canvas-device-manager

To learn more about Laird Connectivity, visit: www.lairdconnect.com.

About Laird Connectivity

Laird Connectivity simplifies wireless connectivity with market-leading RF modules, system-on-modules, internal antennas, IoT devices, and custom wireless solutions. Our products are trusted by companies around the world for their wireless performance and reliability. With best-in-class support and comprehensive product development services, we reduce your risk and improve your time-to-market. When you need unmatched wireless performance to connect your applications with security and confidence, Laird Connectivity Delivers – No Matter What.

For the latest news or more information, visit:

lairdconnect.com | twitter.com/LairdConnect | facebook.com/LairdConnectivity| linkedin.com/company/lairdconnectivity

SOURCE Laird Connectivity